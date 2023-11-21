Review: GEORGIANA AND KITTY: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLY at MAIN STREET THEATER

GEORGIANA AND KITTY: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLY is Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon’s third holiday sequel dealing with the Bennet sisters of Jane Austen’s PRIDE AND PREJUDICE. It’s MAIN STREET THEATER’S holiday gift to lovers of Austen’s Regency era romance and also fans of BRIDGERTON. This has become a marvelous Christmas tradition in Rice Village, and this third installment does not disappoint for being a lively continuation of the story of these beloved characters. This time front and center are Mr. Fitzwilliam Darcy’s sister Georgiana and Catherine or “Kitty” Bennet who is the fourth of the five sisters. The entire brood assembles at the Pemberly estate once more to celebrate the holidays, and light and elegant romantic comedy ensues.

The narrative concerns Georgiana who has invited a potential love interest who she has only corresponded with and met once briefly at a musical recital, a mister Henry Gray. He brings along his suave Irish best friend Mr. Thomas O’Brien. Mr. Darcy is suspicious of Gray’s intentions, and goes on the defensive for his sister almost immediately. One of the Bennnet sisters uncovers a secret through (what else?) a letter, and the misadventures begin. All of this gets complicated and then cleared up over the play’s two acts which are surprisingly set in two locations six years apart. So, we see one Christmas Eve at Pemberly and then come back to another in London later.

Lindsay Ehrhardt returns to the cast as Georgiana Darcy, a part she has played before on the Main Street Theater stage. She is one of Houston’s best comedic actors, and doesn’t disappoint when given the task of carrying this show. She’s funny, whip smart, and entirely elegant. She knows when to play subtle and when to dial things up like a seasoned pro at these types of outings. Lindsay is the heart of the piece. Kitty is played by Clara Marsh who embodies the young Bennet earnestly. She has a Regency era look to her, and it is hard to not believe she emerged wholly from a Jane Austen novel. Her take on the character is sheer perfection, and she counterbalances Lindsay’s comic timing with her own believability. Clara is the natural soul of the piece. They make quite a pair these two.

But what of their romantic foils, Mr. Gray and Mr. O’Brien? Director Robin Robinson knows how to accelerate period loving hearts with her casting. Patrick Fretwell is charming and rakishly handsome in his riding boots and waistcoat. With him along for the ride is Ian Lewis who has a slightly naughty but sexy presence in both body and voice. It’s easy to believe these two are what the girls want for Christmas. Both actors play dashing and gallant with an enviable ease.

The rest of the ensemble is also a sheer delight. Perfectly cast Spencer Plachy returns to Main Street to play Mr. Darcy after an extended tour in Disney’s THE LION KING as Scar. He’s pitch perfect, and you really can’t imagine a better Darcy for the stage. He is everything you could hope for. Accompanying him is Laura Kaldis as Elizabeth Bennet, another dream in casting in this perfect production. The supporting sisters are rounded out by Alexandra Szeto-Joe, Yemi Otulana, and Chaney Moore. Each sister adds a unique flair to the proceedings, and whenever all five are together it is magical. This is an ensemble that knows their material well enough to make everything feel second nature. There is a distinct charm to GEORGIANA AND KITTY that makes the audience feel like they are invited for Christmas at Pemberly. You get a true sense these actors are welcoming you to their world, and it’s a place that is joyously cozy for the holidays.

Technically things are impressive as well. Ryan McGettigan dazzles with a nimble set that gets more and more detailed as the show rolls along. The final tableau is amazing to look at. Donna Southern Schmidt does strong work with period perfect costumes, and they work to establish character as much as they do time era. Rodney Walsworth has built two impressive pianos, and his furnishings and props are impeccable. The show is a delight for the senses with sublime sound design from Shawn W. St. John and lighting from Carrie Cavins. Director Robin Robinson has paced the proceedings with precision, and her work is admirable in marshalling all of this into one brilliant confection.

The script is chock full of witty one liners and zingers, and tons of references to Austen’s written works. But surprisingly, you need not even be familiar with PRIDE AND PREJUDICE or seen any of the preceding plays to enjoy the production. GERORGIANA AND KITTY stands fine all on its own, and as long as you adore entertainment like DOWNTON ABBEY, THE GILDED AGE or BRIDGERTON you have found the perfect spot for this season. The audience who was in opening night with me was clapping and laughing with glee the entire performance. This has become a welcome addition to the Houston Theater Community’s holiday programming. I have looked forward to these works over the past several years and apparently, I am not alone. The run has already been extended, and many early performances have sold out. So grab tickets where you can, and join the Bennet sisters for one last holiday dose of romance.

GEORGIANA AND KITTY CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLY runs through December 23rd at Main Street Theater in their Rice Village location. Parking is available in and around the Village, just be aware of the different paid for options and spaces designated for other businesses. The show runs two hours and fifteen minutes, and has a fifteen minute interval.

Photo was provided by Art Ornelas of Ricornel Productions, and features actressed Lindsay Ehrhardt and Clara Marsh