Rec Room Arts to Continue its Fourth Season with APPROPRIATE

Rec Room Arts continues its fourth season with the Obie-Award winning play, Appropriate by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins and directed by Julia Oppenheim Traber. This riveting Houston premiere begins previews March 26, with an official press opening on Saturday, March 28, followed by an opening reception at Rec Room's Bar. Performances will run through April 18.

MacArthur fellow and University of Texas at Austin faculty member, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, offers a revelatory American drama about a liberal white family, the Lafayettes, who experience an earth-shattering discovery about their late father's past while selling his house in Arkansas. The forced reunion causes the family to spiral into explosive confrontations, repressed histories, and stinging regret. Appropriate received its world premiere Off-Broadway at Signature Theatre where Jacobs-Jenkins is an artist in residence. The play won him an Obie award for best new American play that year.

"What really triggered the writing of the play was hearing people describe the great American family drama and what that was," described Jacobs-Jenkins. "I'd look around and be like, 'There are no people of color on these lists....For Appropriate, I was interested in how invisible I could make blackness but still have it affect the viewing experiences. Somehow what marks this family as 'white' is the fact that I'm a 'black playwright.' And, like, yikes."

The complete cast of Appropriate features Susan Koozin (The Children, Exit Strategy), Greg Dean (Woyzeck, Exit Strategy), Foster Davis (LAByrinth Theater, Actors Theater of Houston), Elizabeth Marshall Black (Catastrophic Theatre, AD Players), Skyler Sinclair (Alley Theatre, AD Players), Francisco Zurcher (Rhys), Abbie Bard (Cassidy), and Molly Oubre (Cassidy swing).

The production team includes Rec Room mainstays. Scenic design by Managing Director Stefan Azizi, lighting design by Addie Pawlick, costume design by Victoria Nicolette, sound design by Gage Baker, and dramaturgy by Eric Moore. Stephanie Britton and Allison Viera are stage managers.

TICKETS AND INFORMATION

Single tickets are now on sale and range from $5 - $40. They can be purchased at the door or online at

https://www.recroomarts.org/appropriate.

Tickets can be purchased online by visiting www.recroomarts.org, over the phone by calling

866-811-4111, or in-person at the box office one hour before curtain.

$5 Wednesdays - During the first Wednesday of each production, tickets will be $5.00. Limited to availability. First come first served.

Each production runs Wednesday - Saturday evenings with showtimes at 7:30 every night.

All shows are downtown at Rec Room, 100 Jackson Street, Houston, TX 77002.





Related Articles Shows View More Houston Stories

More Hot Stories For You