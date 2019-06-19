Rec Room Arts Presents WOYZECK

Rec Room Arts' 2018/19 season wraps up with the spellbinding adaptation of Georg B chner's Woyzeck. Artistic Director, Matt Hune and exciting young writer, Maurielle McGarvey have re-invented B chner's 19th century tragedy into a jaw-dropping thriller set in modern suburbia. Performances begin July 17 and continue through August 3 (see schedule).

Buchner's achingly powerful tale based on the real-life case of a mid-1800s German soldier who stabbed his girlfriend in a fit of jealousy becomes an all-too familiar, yet disturbingly gruesome piece that spirals into the madness and messiness of isolation, technology, proximity, and identity. Rec Room Arts' Woyzeck is part play, part dance, and part fever dream. This enticing new production is inundated with adolescent anxiety and lays bare the challenges of navigating first love. A summer production that can't be missed.

Our goal with this story is to explore first love within the mechanisms of modern American culture, says Hune. This piece is wild and provocative and unlike anything you can see in Houston. It's totally engrossing.

The cast includes: Greg Dean (Catastrophic, Rec Room Arts), Jakob Hulten, Jayden Key (Catastrophic), Rory Leech, Clara Marsh, Ashitaka Porter, Emma Singleton, Daisy van Steveninck, and Francisco Zurcher.

The production team includes scenic and design by Rec Room's Director of Design and Production Stefan Azizi, lighting design by Addie Pawlick, costume design by Peyton May, and sound design by Robert Meek. Assistant director is Indigo Ghonima. Allison Viera is stage manager.

WOYZECK opens July 17 and runs through August 3. Performances are Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7:30 pm, Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 p.m.

Audiences are invited to gather in the bar following performances for casual Post Show Socials to discuss the play fellow attendees and often the evening's artists.

Single tickets are now on sale and range from $15 - $40. They can be purchased at the door or online at https://www.recroomarts.org/woyzeck. All shows are downtown at Rec Room, 100 Jackson Street, Houston, TX 77002.





