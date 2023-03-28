Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Rec Room Arts Presents WOLF PLAY in April

Preview performances begin on April 6, 2023 with an official press opening night on Saturday, April 8, 2023. Performances run through April 29.

Mar. 28, 2023  
Rec Room Arts Presents WOLF PLAY in April

Rec Room Arts presents WOLF PLAY written by Hansol Jung and directed by Lily Wolff (Hurricane Diane). Following an exciting and extended production at Soho Rep in New York, WOLF PLAY will make its Houston premiere this spring at Rec Room Arts. Preview performances begin on April 6, 2023 with an official press opening night on Saturday, April 8, 2023. Performances run through April 29.

When a young South Korean boy, represented onstage as a puppet operated by a wolf, is "re-homed" through a website chat room, he and his brand-new parents (Ash, a professional boxer, and Robin a video game maker) undergo the bizarre, fraught process of becoming a family. Caught in the middle, the boy launches himself on a lone wolf's journey to find a pack he can call his own. In this wildly theatrical tale about the families we choose and unchoose, Hansol Jung's WOLF PLAY hunts for familial connection in the wilds of 21st century America.

WOLF PLAY was inspired by a series of articles in 2013 and 2014 about Americans using "Yahoo message boards, Facebook groups, and other online sites to 're-home' unwanted children, most commonly international adoptees," said playwright Hansol Jung. "I've always been interested in stories of departure and landing and the liminal spaces in between and was considering what roots a person to a place and to other people within it. And how do people make family when the idea of it is no longer bound by a traditional sense of biological family?"

WOLF PLAY is difficult to describe, but let's just say that it is unabashedly theatrical, refreshingly playful, and strikingly heartbreaking all at the same time" said Artistic Director Matt Hune. "Our production tests the limits of individual and collective responsibility as well as our willingness to be there for one another as family. This is truly a special piece of theatre. You will be hard-pressed to find another show as compassionate and inventive as this play" Hune continued.

The complete cast of WOLF PLAY includes Callina Anderson (Robin), Kendrick Brown (Ryan), Kyle Clark (Peter), Alan Kim (Wolf), and Olivia Knight (Ash).

WOLF PLAY will feature scenic design by Stefan Azizi, sound design by Robert Leslie Meek, costume design by Leah Smith, lighting design by Paige Seber, fight choreography by Luke Fedell, and puppetry consultation by Afsaneh Aayani. ChloeSue Baker is the assistant stage manager and Emily Mordecai is the production stage manager.

All Rec Room artists and staff have been fully vaccinated and take part in weekly COVID testing. It is recommended that all patrons receive a complete COVID-19 vaccination regimen at least 14 days prior to entering the theater. Boosters are also encouraged for those eligible under CDC guidelines. Masks are not required in our building. All policies are subject to change and are dependent on CDC guidance. For complete health and safety protocols, visit Safe Return.

The Green Room Bar at Rec Room is open on show-nights beginning at 6:00 p.m. and closes at midnight.




The Catastrophic Theatres Production of Sarah Kanes CLEANSED Canceled Due To Unforeseen Tr Photo
The Catastrophic Theatre's Production of Sarah Kane's CLEANSED Canceled Due To Unforeseen Tragedy
The Catastrophic Theatre's production of Sarah Kane's CLEANSED, scheduled to open this Friday, March 31, has been canceled due to the sudden, untimely death of a beloved cast member. 
Texas Premiere of 1776 is Coming to Theatre Under The Stars in July Photo
Texas Premiere of 1776 is Coming to Theatre Under The Stars in July
Individual tickets for the Texas premiere of the limited Broadway revival tour of 1776 at Theatre Under The Stars are now on sale.
Review: CLYDES At Ensemble Theatre Is a Masterclass Production Photo
Review: CLYDES At Ensemble Theatre Is a Masterclass Production
Do you ever feel anxious at work? Tired? Maybe you are stressed because your home life is chaotic. Now add the pressure that you are formerly incarcerated, and your boss (who was also in prison) consistently uses this fact against you. On top of which, your work is making sandwiches at a busy truck stop with never-ending pressure and a toxic work environment. This scenario from acclaimed playwright Lynn Nottage is Clydes, currently in production at Houston's The Ensemble Theatre.
Company OnStage Presents CINDERELLA GOES DISCO, April 8- 29 Photo
Company OnStage Presents CINDERELLA GOES DISCO, April 8- 29
Company OnStage presents 'Cinderella Goes Disco' written by Schubert Fendrich, directed by Patrick Thornton, and produced by special arrangement with Pioneer Drama Service, Inc., Englewood, Colorado.

More Hot Stories For You


Rec Room Arts Presents WOLF PLAY in AprilRec Room Arts Presents WOLF PLAY in April
March 28, 2023

Rec Room Arts presents WOLF PLAY written by Hansol Jung and directed by Lily Wolff (Hurricane Diane). Following an exciting and extended production at Soho Rep in New York, WOLF PLAY will make its Houston premiere this spring at Rec Room Arts.
The Catastrophic Theatre's Production of Sarah Kane's CLEANSED Canceled Due To Unforeseen TragedyThe Catastrophic Theatre's Production of Sarah Kane's CLEANSED Canceled Due To Unforeseen Tragedy
March 27, 2023

The Catastrophic Theatre's production of Sarah Kane's CLEANSED, scheduled to open this Friday, March 31, has been canceled due to the sudden, untimely death of a beloved cast member. 
Texas Premiere of 1776 is Coming to Theatre Under The Stars in JulyTexas Premiere of 1776 is Coming to Theatre Under The Stars in July
March 27, 2023

Individual tickets for the Texas premiere of the limited Broadway revival tour of 1776 at Theatre Under The Stars are now on sale.
Company OnStage Presents CINDERELLA GOES DISCO, April 8- 29Company OnStage Presents CINDERELLA GOES DISCO, April 8- 29
March 24, 2023

Company OnStage presents 'Cinderella Goes Disco' written by Schubert Fendrich, directed by Patrick Thornton, and produced by special arrangement with Pioneer Drama Service, Inc., Englewood, Colorado.
Company OnStage Presents ART By Yasmina Reza, April 7- 29Company OnStage Presents ART By Yasmina Reza, April 7- 29
March 24, 2023

The Company OnStage presents ART by Yasmina Reza, translated by Christopher Hampton, directed by Karla Brandau, and produced by special arrangement with Dramatist Play Service.
share