Rec Room Arts Presents WOLF PLAY in April

Rec Room Arts presents WOLF PLAY written by Hansol Jung and directed by Lily Wolff (Hurricane Diane). Following an exciting and extended production at Soho Rep in New York, WOLF PLAY will make its Houston premiere this spring at Rec Room Arts. Preview performances begin on April 6, 2023 with an official press opening night on Saturday, April 8, 2023. Performances run through April 29.

When a young South Korean boy, represented onstage as a puppet operated by a wolf, is "re-homed" through a website chat room, he and his brand-new parents (Ash, a professional boxer, and Robin a video game maker) undergo the bizarre, fraught process of becoming a family. Caught in the middle, the boy launches himself on a lone wolf's journey to find a pack he can call his own. In this wildly theatrical tale about the families we choose and unchoose, Hansol Jung's WOLF PLAY hunts for familial connection in the wilds of 21st century America.

WOLF PLAY was inspired by a series of articles in 2013 and 2014 about Americans using "Yahoo message boards, Facebook groups, and other online sites to 're-home' unwanted children, most commonly international adoptees," said playwright Hansol Jung. "I've always been interested in stories of departure and landing and the liminal spaces in between and was considering what roots a person to a place and to other people within it. And how do people make family when the idea of it is no longer bound by a traditional sense of biological family?"

WOLF PLAY is difficult to describe, but let's just say that it is unabashedly theatrical, refreshingly playful, and strikingly heartbreaking all at the same time" said Artistic Director Matt Hune. "Our production tests the limits of individual and collective responsibility as well as our willingness to be there for one another as family. This is truly a special piece of theatre. You will be hard-pressed to find another show as compassionate and inventive as this play" Hune continued.

The complete cast of WOLF PLAY includes Callina Anderson (Robin), Kendrick Brown (Ryan), Kyle Clark (Peter), Alan Kim (Wolf), and Olivia Knight (Ash).

WOLF PLAY will feature scenic design by Stefan Azizi, sound design by Robert Leslie Meek, costume design by Leah Smith, lighting design by Paige Seber, fight choreography by Luke Fedell, and puppetry consultation by Afsaneh Aayani. ChloeSue Baker is the assistant stage manager and Emily Mordecai is the production stage manager.

All Rec Room artists and staff have been fully vaccinated and take part in weekly COVID testing. It is recommended that all patrons receive a complete COVID-19 vaccination regimen at least 14 days prior to entering the theater. Boosters are also encouraged for those eligible under CDC guidelines. Masks are not required in our building. All policies are subject to change and are dependent on CDC guidance. For complete health and safety protocols, visit Safe Return.

The Green Room Bar at Rec Room is open on show-nights beginning at 6:00 p.m. and closes at midnight.