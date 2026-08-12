RHINOCEROS and More Set for Catastrophic Theatre 2026-27 Season Lineup

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The Catastrophic Theatre has revealed its 2026–2027 season, featuring four productions spanning absurdist comedy, experimental dance theatre, immersive performance, and a celebration of Houston. The season kicks off in September with Eugene Ionesco’s Rhinoceros, followed by the world premiere of Brian Jucha’s Murder Murder Kill Kill Kill, Anne Washburn’s 10 Out of 12, and the world premiere of Tamarie Cooper and Patrick Reynolds’ Houston, We Have a Tamarie, running through July 2027.

RHINOCEROS

by Eugene Ionesco

September 18 – October 10

A rhinoceros gallops and trumpets through a sleepy town, trampling all in its path as it goes. Soon there's another, then another and another until it comes clear that the general population is opting out of humanity, to 'move with the times.' A subversive comedy filled with biting wit and nightmarish anxiety, absurdist master Eugene Ionesco wrote Rhinoceros in reaction to the fascism, conformity, and senseless violence that surrounded him during WWII. Starring George Parker and Kyle Sturdivant, revisiting their roles from 2017's smash-hit production. Directed by Tamarie Cooper.

MURDER MURDER KILL KILL KILL

by Brian Jucha & the Catastrophic ensemble

February 12 – March 6

Brian Jucha is not only Houston's reigning champ of ensemble-based, experimental dance-theatre. If you've seen his work, you know he is also a master of high camp and that his performances are littered with found text and unlikely pop culture references, all in service of a disarmingly moving hall of mirrors. This year he's taking on Paris' Grand Guignol, the theatre of fear and horror, to ask the question: 'Is there really a serial killer in Houston or are these people just seeing things? And also, what is up with all these bayous?' Directed and choreographed by Brian Jucha. (World premiere.)

10 OUT OF 12

by Anne Washburn

April 2 – April 17

10 out of 12 is an immersive, meta-theatrical, inside-the-scenes peek at those grueling 12-hour tech rehearsals, those studies in human behavior, which lead up to opening night. Audiences will be given earpieces to eavesdrop on coms and private conversations as theatre artists come and go from the seats around them. Tensions run high, there is an injury, a breakdown, a mutiny. Why would anyone sign up for this again and again? By the end of this surprisingly warm, surprisingly funny play-before-a-play by Anne Washburn (Mr. Burns, a Post-Electric Play), you just might find your answer. Directed by Jason Nodler.

HOUSTON, WE HAVE A TAMARIE

by Tamarie Cooper & Patrick Reynolds

June 18 – July 24

What to say about Tamarie that she hasn't already said herself? In most ways, she's like anyone. She's made mistakes, has regrets, told some lies… like running for president or graduating college. She's had you into her home for holidays, pandemics, and birthday parties. She even went and messed with Texas. What's left to sing and dance about? Only the best city in the world! That's right, this year's Tamarie's going local. Expect tap dancing tacos, outer-space hijinks, ongoing rivalries with our ugly stepbrothers Austin and Dallas, and a hot, sweaty, no-zoned, unhinged, out-of-this-world examination of H-Town and what makes it so dang special. Directed and choreographed by Tamarie Cooper. (World premiere.)

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