READY TO LOVE's Tony Stubbs Returns To Host Amahle Bar & Lounge Takeover Friday Night

Back to host the Week 3 Amahle Bar & Lounge takeover is Ready To Love Season 3 (Last Resort) cast member Tony Stubbs. Come mix and mingle with Tony and friends as they enjoy this week's episode.

Last Friday, Tony was joined by some of his Ready To Love Season

castmates, entertainment executives, elite professionals, social media influencers, and more, all incubating business relationships and socializing with beautiful people in a sexy upscale venue.

Amahle Bar & Lounge members and VIP attendees will still enjoy FREE valet parking, FREE VIP entrance (including complimentary lite bites and cocktails), and a live jazz band (after the RTL show), all in one place with an amazing vibe. An event sure to bring out Houston's best, don't miss your chance to be seen.

"Ready To Love" Season 3 (Last Resort) airs Friday nights on OWN TV Network at 8 pm CT.

