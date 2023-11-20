Photos: Inside the Theatre Under The Stars 'Lights Up' Gala and After Party

The Theatre Under The Stars “Lights Up” Gala and After Party took place Saturday, November 11 at The Post Oak, drawing a crowd of Houston arts lovers and philanthropists to celebrate the deep impact of theater education on our community! The event raised over $720,000 supporting a breadth of programming at Theatre Under The Stars.

The evening showcased the incredible talents of TUTS Education students with performances throughout the night, including with the evening’s headlining entertainer, Broadway legend André De Shields. The festivities began with opening remarks by TUTS Executive Director Hillary Hart and TUTS Artistic Director Dan Knechtges, and continued with videos highlighting the artistry and community impact of Theatre Under The Stars.

Chaired by Zane and Brady Carruth, this year’s gala honored Amy and Rob Pierce, who have been steadfast leaders and supporters of TUTS for nearly two decades.

During the couple’s remarks, Amy passionately shared with guests, “I'm so proud of the caliber that we produce on the stage, but it's what we do beyond the stage, Tommy Tune Awards... River...HSMT...are key parts of our mission and something we need to continue to foster ...beyond the stage rather than just what people see while they're sitting (here) in these (their) seats."

The Post Oak was the perfect setting to welcome guests into the night themed “Do You Believe In Magic?” The enchanted evening unfolded for guests beginning with the Cocktail Reception and silent auction. While sipping on cocktails guests enjoyed bidding on fabulous auction items selected by Auction Chair, Dana Barton, while Taft McWhorter prepared the featured painting for the live auction. The silent auction that took place throughout the evening had guests enthusiastically bidding right up until the auction closed.

When doors opened, guests were welcomed by the evening’s MC, Frank Billingsley to begin the main program. Guests were treated to a Silky Coconut Ginger Carrot Soup, followed by a main course of Hibiscus-Glazed Short Rib & Cold-Water Lobster with a Black Truffle, Lemon Confit & Sweet Pea Risotto and Calamansi Glacé. Dessert was Mastro’s Famous Butter Cake complete with caramelized crust, mixed berries, and a raspberry gel.

Auctioneer Johnny Bravo kept paddles raised with multiple sales for all the live auction items, including Walk-on Roles to the evening's inspiration, Cinderella as well as Newsies and a VIP trip package to the 2024 Tony Awards complete with a custom gown designed by David Peck. The donation portion of the evening alone raised more than $138,000 from generous Houstonians.

Tony-Award-winning Broadway legend André De Shields, put on a fabulous show for guests, serenading guests cabaret-style with a repertoire of melodies including “Let The Good Times Roll,” “Boogie Rap,” and “Baby Whatcha Want Me.”

As the final hurrah for the stellar performance, TUTS Education students joined De Shields for four numbers including a moving rendition of “Stand By Me/Lift Every Voice” and sing closing out with Believe in Yourself. The performance showcased students of all abilities which is a core value of TUTS, Event co-chair Zane Carruth reminded guests, “There's a space for everyone at TUTS. Everyone is available and everyone has something to share and to gain and to give from it.”

The After Party, chaired by Brittany Clark and Cynthia Wolff, topped out the evening with a performance, from DJ Ill-Set that set everyone to the floor dancing the night away.



Notable guests also included: Frank & Demetra Jones, Margaret Alkek Williams, John Tobola, Kristina Somerville, Sig & Patricia Cornelius, Heather & Don Hrap, Cathy & Bob Binstock, Jeff & Jessika Smith, Jim & Alexandra Marshall, Shelly & Jerome Mulanax, Roxann Neumann, Danny Ward & Nancy Ames, Rose Cullen, Allison & Troy Thacker, Amy & Bob Dittmar, Kristina H. Somerville and Kristopher & Christiane Stuart.

Photo Credit: David Power