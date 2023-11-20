Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Houston Awards

Photos: Inside the Theatre Under The Stars 'Lights Up' Gala and After Party

The event raised over $720,000 supporting a breadth of programming at Theatre Under The Stars.

By: Nov. 20, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 1 Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests Photo 2 FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests
First Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Houston Awards; Theatre Southwest Lea Photo 3 First Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Houston Awards; Theatre Southwest Leads Favorite Local Theatre!
TEA AT FIVE Comes to On the Verge Theatre Next Month Photo 4 TEA AT FIVE Comes to On the Verge Theatre Next Month

Photos: Inside the Theatre Under The Stars 'Lights Up' Gala and After Party

The Theatre Under The Stars “Lights Up” Gala and After Party took place Saturday, November 11 at The Post Oak, drawing a crowd of Houston arts lovers and philanthropists to celebrate the deep impact of theater education on our community! The event raised over $720,000 supporting a breadth of programming at Theatre Under The Stars.

The evening showcased the incredible talents of TUTS Education students with performances throughout the night, including with the evening’s headlining entertainer, Broadway legend André De Shields. The festivities began with opening remarks by TUTS Executive Director Hillary Hart and TUTS Artistic Director Dan Knechtges, and continued with videos highlighting the artistry and community impact of Theatre Under The Stars.

Chaired by Zane and Brady Carruth, this year’s gala honored Amy and Rob Pierce, who have been steadfast leaders and supporters of TUTS for nearly two decades. 

During the couple’s remarks, Amy passionately shared with guests, “I'm so proud of the caliber that we produce on the stage, but it's what we do beyond the stage, Tommy Tune Awards... River...HSMT...are key parts of our mission and something we need to continue to foster ...beyond the stage rather than just what people see while they're sitting (here) in these (their) seats."

The Post Oak was the perfect setting to welcome guests into the night themed “Do You Believe In Magic?” The enchanted evening unfolded for guests beginning with the Cocktail Reception and silent auction. While sipping on cocktails guests enjoyed bidding on fabulous auction items selected by Auction Chair, Dana Barton, while Taft McWhorter prepared the featured painting for the live auction. The silent auction that took place throughout the evening had guests enthusiastically bidding right up until the auction closed.

When doors opened, guests were welcomed by the evening’s MC, Frank Billingsley to begin the main program. Guests were treated to a Silky Coconut Ginger Carrot Soup, followed by a main course of Hibiscus-Glazed Short Rib & Cold-Water Lobster with a Black Truffle, Lemon Confit & Sweet Pea Risotto and Calamansi Glacé. Dessert was Mastro’s Famous Butter Cake complete with caramelized crust, mixed berries, and a raspberry gel.

Auctioneer Johnny Bravo kept paddles raised with multiple sales for all the live auction items, including Walk-on Roles to the evening's inspiration, Cinderella as well as Newsies and a VIP trip package to the 2024 Tony Awards complete with a custom gown designed by David Peck. The donation portion of the evening alone raised more than $138,000 from generous Houstonians.

Tony-Award-winning Broadway legend André De Shields, put on a fabulous show for guests, serenading guests cabaret-style with a repertoire of melodies including “Let The Good Times Roll,” “Boogie Rap,” and “Baby Whatcha Want Me.”

As the final hurrah for the stellar performance, TUTS Education students joined De Shields for four numbers including a moving rendition of “Stand By Me/Lift Every Voice” and sing closing out with Believe in Yourself. The performance showcased students of all abilities which is a core value of TUTS, Event co-chair Zane Carruth reminded guests, “There's a space for everyone at TUTS. Everyone is available and everyone has something to share and to gain and to give from it.”

The After Party, chaired by Brittany Clark and Cynthia Wolff, topped out the evening with a performance, from DJ Ill-Set that set everyone to the floor dancing the night away.

Notable guests also included: Frank & Demetra Jones, Margaret Alkek Williams, John Tobola, Kristina Somerville, Sig & Patricia Cornelius, Heather & Don Hrap, Cathy & Bob Binstock, Jeff & Jessika Smith, Jim & Alexandra Marshall, Shelly & Jerome Mulanax, Roxann Neumann, Danny Ward & Nancy Ames, Rose Cullen, Allison & Troy Thacker, Amy & Bob Dittmar, Kristina H. Somerville and Kristopher & Christiane Stuart. 

Photo Credit: David Power

Photos: Inside the Theatre Under The Stars 'Lights Up' Gala and After Party
Meghan Edwards, Anastasia Zepeda, and Makenzie Woolridge

Photos: Inside the Theatre Under The Stars 'Lights Up' Gala and After Party
Rob and Amy Pierce with Gala Chairs, Zane and Brady Carruth

Photos: Inside the Theatre Under The Stars 'Lights Up' Gala and After Party
Margaret Alkek Williams and Dan Knechtges

Photos: Inside the Theatre Under The Stars 'Lights Up' Gala and After Party
Demetra and Frank Jones

Photos: Inside the Theatre Under The Stars 'Lights Up' Gala and After Party
Danielle Gillespie

Photos: Inside the Theatre Under The Stars 'Lights Up' Gala and After Party
Britany & Adam Clark with guests

Photos: Inside the Theatre Under The Stars 'Lights Up' Gala and After Party
Brant Croucher, Elaine Balagia Croucher, David Peck

Photos: Inside the Theatre Under The Stars 'Lights Up' Gala and After Party
Frank Jones and wife Demetra, Andre De Shields, Hillary Hart, Dan Knechtges

Photos: Inside the Theatre Under The Stars 'Lights Up' Gala and After Party
Andre De Shields

BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Houston

1
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Houston Awards; RIDE THE CYCLONE Lea Photo
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Houston Awards; RIDE THE CYCLONE Leads Best Musical!

The latest wave of standings have been announced as of Monday, November 20th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Houston Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

2
Previews: Mixed Media presentation of THE TURN OF THE SCREW at CATASTROPHIC THEATRE Photo
Previews: Mixed Media presentation of THE TURN OF THE SCREW at CATASTROPHIC THEATRE

THE TURN OF THE SCREW is an idea that I've been interested in presenting theatrically for quite some time. And I think it is actually very relevant right now, because we're having these huge cultural conversations about truth and alternate versions of truth. And how people create their own truth and the limits of their own truth.

3
Main Street Theater Extends Run Of GEORGIANA AND KITTY: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY Photo
Main Street Theater Extends Run Of GEORGIANA AND KITTY: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY

Main Street Theater has extended the run of GEORGIANA AND KITTY: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY. Find out more about this holiday production.

4
Hayv Kahraman Solo Show Opens in January at The Moody Center For The Arts Photo
Hayv Kahraman Solo Show Opens in January at The Moody Center For The Arts

The Moody Center for the Arts presents the work of Hayv Kahraman (b. 1981, Baghdad, Iraq), opening January 12, 2024. The Foreign in Us, on view through May 11, 2024, is the artist’s first solo exhibition in Texas.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Exclusive: Watch Kelli O'Hara and Sutton Foster Take the Stage at Carnegie Hall Video
Exclusive: Watch Kelli O'Hara and Sutton Foster Take the Stage at Carnegie Hall
Ariana DeBose Performs 'This Wish' In Disneyland Paris Video
Ariana DeBose Performs 'This Wish' In Disneyland Paris
Photos/Reeve Carney Takes Final Bow in HADESTOWN Video
Photos/Reeve Carney Takes Final Bow in HADESTOWN
View all Videos

Houston SHOWS
Beetlejuice in Houston Beetlejuice
Hobby Center for the Performing Arts (3/05-3/10)
To Kill a Mockingbird in Houston To Kill a Mockingbird
Rudder Theatre Complex [Rudder Auditorium] (1/16-1/17)
On Your Feet (Non-Equity) in Houston On Your Feet (Non-Equity)
Hobby Center for the Performing Arts (1/30-2/11)
Come From Away (Non-Equity) in Houston Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Lutcher Theater (3/14-3/14)
Girl From the North Country in Houston Girl From the North Country
Hobby Center for the Performing Arts (4/30-5/05)
Come From Away (Non-Equity) in Houston Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Rudder Theatre Complex [Rudder Auditorium] (6/25-6/26)
Houston Symphony presents Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas in Houston Houston Symphony presents Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
Jones Hall (12/09-12/10)
The Lion King in Houston The Lion King
Hobby Center for the Performing Arts (7/11-8/04)
The Turn of the Screw in Houston The Turn of the Screw
The Catastrophic Theatre (11/17-12/09)
Eight Notes to Heaven: The Eternal Rivalry Between Rick James & Prince in Houston Eight Notes to Heaven: The Eternal Rivalry Between Rick James & Prince
Vincent Victoria Presents (12/07-12/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You