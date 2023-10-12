Photos: Inside Alley Theatre's 2023 Alley Theatre Award Ceremony

The honorees are costume designer Susan Hilferty, sound designer Scott Lehrer, playwright and director Richard Nelson, and lighting designer Jennifer Tipton. 

By: Oct. 12, 2023

See photos from inside Alley Theatre's 2023 Alley Theatre Award for Lifetime Achievement: a Tony Award-winning Evening, which was presented on October 9, 2023. 

The honorees are costume designer Susan Hilferty, sound designer Scott Lehrer, playwright and director Richard Nelson, and lighting designer Jennifer Tipton. These impressive artists are not only being awarded for their remarkable individual achievements in American Theatre, but also for their work together to realize Nelson’s words into a theatrical experience which immerses audiences with the actors and the text. Alley audiences can experience their artistry with the production of Little Comedies by Anton Chekhov.

These four distinguished artists have been hugely influential in the theatre industry. Combined, they boast 109 Broadway productions, five Tony Awards® including 21 nominations, one Olivier Award, one Grammy Award, nine Drama Desk Awards including 29 nominations, and many other accolades.

Jeremy and Wendi Monthy chaired the event which featured a thoughtful conversation between the four honorees and Alley Theatre Artistic Director Rob Melrose. Lois Stark, a lifetime trustee of Alley Theatre, was in attendance with her husband George. Lois Stark originally conceived the Award.

Guests included Jeremy and Wendi Monthy, Franci Neely, Carl Palazzolo, Craig and Angela Jarchow, Steve and Christina Morse, Roger and Connie Plank, Lois and George Stark, Tom Mays and Orlando Zayas, Derek and Lara Hollingsworth, Erin Carpenter, Amelia Hartman, Alejandra and Dimitri Papakyriacou, Lisa Helper and Patrick Myatt, Dick and Jane Schmitt, Richard Pevear and Larissa Volokhonsky, Heather Almond, Dean and Jane Gladden, and Rob Melrose.

Culinaire catered and Johanna Terry Events designed the event.

Photos: Inside Alley Theatre's 2023 Alley Theatre Award Ceremony
Susan Hilferty

Photos: Inside Alley Theatre's 2023 Alley Theatre Award Ceremony
Scott Lehrer addresses event guests

Photos: Inside Alley Theatre's 2023 Alley Theatre Award Ceremony
Jeremy Monthy, Rob Melrose, Richard Nelson, Jennifer Tipton, Susan Hilferty, Scott Lehrer, Dean Gladden, and Craig Jarchow

Photos: Inside Alley Theatre's 2023 Alley Theatre Award Ceremony
Angela and Craig Jarchow

Photos: Inside Alley Theatre's 2023 Alley Theatre Award Ceremony
Richard Nelson, Jennifer Tipton, Event Chairs Wendi and Jeremy Monthy, Susan Hilferty, and Scott Lehrer

Photos: Inside Alley Theatre's 2023 Alley Theatre Award Ceremony
Jennifer Tipton, Richard Nelson, Lois Stark, Scott Lehrer, and Susan Hilftery

Photos: Inside Alley Theatre's 2023 Alley Theatre Award Ceremony
Guests enjoy a moderated conversation with the Award Recipients on the Hubbard Theatre Stage

Photos: Inside Alley Theatre's 2023 Alley Theatre Award Ceremony
Franci Neely and Carl Palazzolo

Photos: Inside Alley Theatre's 2023 Alley Theatre Award Ceremony
Rob Melrose and Dean Gladden



