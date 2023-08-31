Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for THE PAVILION at 4th Wall Theatre Company

4th Wall Theatre Company will start off its 13th season with the Pulitzer-nominated romance, THE PAVILION by award-winning theatre and TV writer Craig Wright and directed by Christy Watkins.

With the return of Philip Lehl in his much beloved role as ‘The Narrator’ from the 2001 production at Stages, THE PAVILION will play September 22 – October 7, 2023. Single tickets and subscriptions are available at 4thwalltheatreco.com or the Box Office at (832) 767-4991. 

THE PAVILION stars 4th Wall Managing Director Jennifer Dean (Every Brilliant Thing, The Realistic Joneses, Reckless) and Luis Galindo (Untitled Horse Play, Book of Grace, Elliot: A Soldier’s Fugue) with Artistic Director Philip Lehl (The Thin Place, The School for Scandal, Between Riverside and Crazy).

Nominated for a Pulitzer Prize for Drama, THE PAVILION revolves around Peter and Kari, former high school sweethearts who reunite at their 20th high school reunion. Struggling to find happiness in their current lives, the pair set off on an emotional evening, meeting old friends, confronting their past, and ultimately searching for redemption. Hailed by critics as an “Our Town for our time,” THE PAVILION invites us to explore time, love, and the universal power of memory.

The creative team includes: Kevin Holden (Scenic Design), Leah Smith (Costume Design), Christina Giannelli (Lighting Design), Robert Leslie Meek (Sound Design), and Kalin Menzel (Production Stage Manager). 




CARMELA, FULL OF WISHES To Be Presented In Spanish And English At Main Street Theater Photo
CARMELA, FULL OF WISHES To Be Presented In Spanish And English At Main Street Theater

Main Street Theater's upcoming production of CARMELA, FULL OF WISHES,  will playing September 24 – October 21 at MST's Midtown location.

Review: JAGGED LITTLE PILL at Theatre Under The Stars Photo
Review: JAGGED LITTLE PILL at Theatre Under The Stars

JAGGED LITTLE PILL is half brilliant and half hackneyed, but there are moments when it is dizzyingly great.  A clever but overstuffed book married with challenging pop rock songs keeps the cast and audience on their toes, but when it hits the high it is worth it.  “You Oughta Know” and “Uninvited” are two of the most amazing pieces of musical theater acting I have seen in years.

Cast Set For WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME at Main Street Theatre Photo
Cast Set For WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME at Main Street Theatre

Main Street Theater will be producing the regional premiere of Heidi Schreck’s play What the Constitution Means to Me at our Rice Village location, 2540 Times., 77005. Opening night is Sat., Sept. 16.

Interview: Chis Hoch of Jagged Little Pill at Theatre Under The Stars Photo
Interview: Chis Hoch of Jagged Little Pill at Theatre Under The Stars

Chris Hoch, a luminary of the Broadway stage, stands as a captivating embodiment of artistic versatility and unparalleled talent. Whether commanding the stage with commanding charisma or evoking poignant emotions with subtlety, Hoch's contributions to theatre have led to a career spanning both the brightest marquees of New York City and beyond. BroadwayWorld sat down with Hoch as Jagged Little Pill will make its way in to Space City this week, allowing Houston audiences to explore all the Hoch and magnificence has to offer.

