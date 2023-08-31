Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for THE PAVILION at 4th Wall Theatre Company

4th Wall Theatre Company will start off its 13th season with the Pulitzer-nominated romance, THE PAVILION by award-winning theatre and TV writer Craig Wright and directed by Christy Watkins.

With the return of Philip Lehl in his much beloved role as ‘The Narrator’ from the 2001 production at Stages, THE PAVILION will play September 22 – October 7, 2023. Single tickets and subscriptions are available at 4thwalltheatreco.com or the Box Office at (832) 767-4991.

Get a first look inside rehearsals below!

THE PAVILION stars 4th Wall Managing Director Jennifer Dean (Every Brilliant Thing, The Realistic Joneses, Reckless) and Luis Galindo (Untitled Horse Play, Book of Grace, Elliot: A Soldier’s Fugue) with Artistic Director Philip Lehl (The Thin Place, The School for Scandal, Between Riverside and Crazy).

Nominated for a Pulitzer Prize for Drama, THE PAVILION revolves around Peter and Kari, former high school sweethearts who reunite at their 20th high school reunion. Struggling to find happiness in their current lives, the pair set off on an emotional evening, meeting old friends, confronting their past, and ultimately searching for redemption. Hailed by critics as an “Our Town for our time,” THE PAVILION invites us to explore time, love, and the universal power of memory.

The creative team includes: Kevin Holden (Scenic Design), Leah Smith (Costume Design), Christina Giannelli (Lighting Design), Robert Leslie Meek (Sound Design), and Kalin Menzel (Production Stage Manager).