Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of BORN WITH TEETH at the Alley Theatre

The Tony Award-winning Alley Theatre is presenting Liz Duffy Adam's world premiere Born with Teeth. The play is directed by Artistic Director Rob Melrose and runs through June 5, 2022 in the Neuhaus Theatre. Developed in the Alley All New Reading Series, Born with Teeth now makes its world premiere this season.

Check out photos below!

An aging authoritarian ruler, a violent police state, a restless polarized people seething with paranoia: it's a dangerous time for poets. Two of them-the great Kit Marlowe and the up-and-comer Will Shakespeare-meet in the back room of a pub to collaborate on a history play cycle, navigate the perils of art under a totalitarian regime, and flirt like young men with everything to lose. One of them may well be the death of the other.

ew world to discover: one that you get to discover first in this world-premiere production."

Born with Teeth includes Alley Resident Acting Company member Dylan Godwin as Will and Matthew Amendt as Kit.

The creative team of Born with Teeth includes Scenic Designer Michael Locher, Costume Designer Alejo Vietti, Lighting Designer Carolina Ortiz Herrera, Music & Sound Designer Cliff Caruthers, Stage Manager Jocelyn A. Thompson, and Assistant Stage Manager Rachel Dooley-Harris.

DIGITAL DISTRIBUTION: From June 6-19, a paid digital version of Born with Teeth filmed live at the Alley, will be available for viewing. Guests who have purchased an in-person ticket and do not feel comfortable attending in-person may transfer their ticket before the start of their ticketed performance to a digital ticket. Digital tickets are $25 and can be purchased at alleytheatre.org. Limited digital tickets will be available for purchase.

TICKETS: Tickets to Born with Teeth are now on sale and start at $28. Discounted tickets are available for military, seniors, and any student or educator, regardless of age, with a valid student ID for designated performances. Tickets can be ordered online (alleytheatre.org) or by phone (713.220.5700).