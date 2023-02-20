Photos: First Look At MISS NELSON IS MISSING! At Main Street Theater

Main Street Theater (MST) continues its Theater for Youth season with the much-loved, hilarious modern classic Miss Nelson Is Missing! The family musical will be held at MST's MATCH location, 3400 Main St., Houston, TX 77002, Sundays, March 5 & 12, 2023 at 12:30pm and 3:30pm, Saturdays, March 25 & April 1, 2023 at 10:30am and 1:30pm, and Friday, April 7 at 1:30pm.

Recommended for Kindergarten and older - grown-ups, too! All tickets are on sale via phone at 713.524.6706 or online at MainStreetTheater.com. Tickets are $18 - $28. Group rates are available. No children under 3 are admitted in the theater (including sleeping babies). (Performances are also available for school groups and homeschools. Call 713.524.9196 ext 1 or visit the website.)

"The kids in Room 207 were misbehaving again. Spitballs stuck to the ceiling. Paper planes whizzing through the air. They were the worst-behaved class in the whole school." But when Miss Nelson disappears and the mean-looking substitute Miss Viola Swamp takes her place, the children are so desperate they hire a detective to find Miss Nelson in this wacky whodunit hit musical! Recommended for Kindergarten and older.

Miss Nelson Is Missing! is directed by Robin Robinson. Musical direction is by Eduardo Guzman. The cast includes Jonathan Bynum, Tyler Galindo, Matt Hurt, Kaitlin Kennedy, Kinley Pletzer, Kiara Caridad Stewart, and Jacqueline Vasquez.

The design team is Afsaneh Aayani (set design), Alex Schumann (lighting design), Laura Moreno (costume design), Hayley Christensen (sound design), Laurel Burrer (choreography), and Charley Topper (properties design). Allison Smith is the stage manager.