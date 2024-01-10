On The Verge Theatre Announces Extension of TEA AT FIVE

On the Verge Theatre has announced an extension of the highly-acclaimed production, "Tea at Five." Originally scheduled to conclude in December 2023, this one-woman show will now continue its enchanting run from January 13th to January 28th, 2024, due to overwhelming demand.

“We're honored by the tremendous response to 'Tea at Five.' The decision to extend the run is a testament to the captivating performance by Annalee Jefferies and to Katharine Hepburn's story. We look forward to sharing this exceptional experience at the Alta Arts," says Producing Artistic Director, Bruce Lumpkin.

"Tea at Five" invites audiences to step into the world of the legendary actress Katherine Hepburn, portrayed by Annalee Jefferies, an esteemed veteran of The Alley Theatre. Within the intimate setting of Alta Arts, Ms. Hepburn shares Hollywood secrets, personal anecdotes, and profound insights into her extraordinary life, loves, and illustrious career.

"There's a moment at the end of the first act of Matthew Lombardo's Tea at Five when the powerful magic of theater stops you dead." - D.L. Groover | Houston Press

Tickets for the extended run of "Tea at Five" are available for purchase online at Click Here. This extended engagement provides a unique chance to enjoy a theatrical journey with Katherine Hepburn, immersing yourself in the golden era of Hollywood.