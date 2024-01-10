On The Verge Theatre Announces Extension of TEA AT FIVE

This one-woman show will now continue its enchanting run from January 13th to January 28th, 2024, due to overwhelming demand.

By: Jan. 10, 2024

POPULAR

VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 1 VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Review: TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL Rolls into Broadway at The Hobbby Center Photo 2 Review: TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL Rolls into Broadway at The Hobbby Center
TUTS Musical Theatre Academy Ensemble Performs At The College Football Playoff National Ch Photo 3 TUTS Musical Theatre Academy Ensemble Performs At The College Football Playoff National Championship
A.D. Players at The George Theater Will Present STEEL MAGNOLIAS Beginning This Month Photo 4 A.D. Players at The George Theater Will Present STEEL MAGNOLIAS Beginning This Month

On The Verge Theatre Announces Extension of TEA AT FIVE

On the Verge Theatre has announced an extension of the highly-acclaimed production, "Tea at Five." Originally scheduled to conclude in December 2023, this one-woman show will now continue its enchanting run from January 13th to January 28th, 2024, due to overwhelming demand.

“We're honored by the tremendous response to 'Tea at Five.' The decision to extend the run is a testament to the captivating performance by Annalee Jefferies and to Katharine Hepburn's story. We look forward to sharing this exceptional experience at the Alta Arts," says Producing Artistic Director, Bruce Lumpkin.

"Tea at Five" invites audiences to step into the world of the legendary actress Katherine Hepburn, portrayed by Annalee Jefferies, an esteemed veteran of The Alley Theatre. Within the intimate setting of Alta Arts, Ms. Hepburn shares Hollywood secrets, personal anecdotes, and profound insights into her extraordinary life, loves, and illustrious career.

"There's a moment at the end of the first act of Matthew Lombardo's Tea at Five when the powerful magic of theater stops you dead." - D.L. Groover | Houston Press

Tickets for the extended run of "Tea at Five" are available for purchase online at Click Here. This extended engagement provides a unique chance to enjoy a theatrical journey with Katherine Hepburn, immersing yourself in the golden era of Hollywood.




RELATED STORIES - Houston

1
Cast Set For THE THANKSGIVING PLAY at 4th Wall Theatre Company Photo
Cast Set For THE THANKSGIVING PLAY at 4th Wall Theatre Company

4th Wall Theatre Company will continue its 13th season with the Houston premiere of Larissa FastHorse’s hilarious satire THE THANKSGIVING PLAY. Find out who is starring in the show here!

2
TUTS Musical Theatre Academy Ensemble Performs At The College Football Playoff National Ch Photo
TUTS Musical Theatre Academy Ensemble Performs At The College Football Playoff National Championship

The TUTS Theatre Academy Ensemble performed at the 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship.

3
Interview: ANDRES CEPEDA is Coming in April at Performing Arts Houston Photo
Interview: ANDRES CEPEDA is Coming in April at Performing Arts Houston

Andrés Cepeda is a popular Latin American singer from Colombia. He is known for his romantic use of the Bolero and the Ballada, but he mixes these styles with pop and rock traditions. He has won four Latin Grammys and is even a judge on the Colombian version of the competition reality show THE VOICE. He has been a musical star for over twenty years, and Performing Arts Houston is bringing his TENGO GANAS tour to Houston on Monday, April 22, 2024.

4
A.D. Players at The George Theater Will Present STEEL MAGNOLIAS Beginning This Month Photo
A.D. Players at The George Theater Will Present STEEL MAGNOLIAS Beginning This Month

A.D. Players Theater presents Steel Magnolias. Get ready for a heartwarming and hilarious story about the bonds of friendship. Don't miss this upcoming production!

More Hot Stories For You

Cast Set For THE THANKSGIVING PLAY at 4th Wall Theatre CompanyCast Set For THE THANKSGIVING PLAY at 4th Wall Theatre Company
TUTS Musical Theatre Academy Ensemble Performs At The College Football Playoff National ChampionshipTUTS Musical Theatre Academy Ensemble Performs At The College Football Playoff National Championship
A.D. Players at The George Theater Will Present STEEL MAGNOLIAS Beginning This MonthA.D. Players at The George Theater Will Present STEEL MAGNOLIAS Beginning This Month
26 MILES By Quiara Alegría Hudes Comes to Main Street Theater Next Month26 MILES By Quiara Alegría Hudes Comes to Main Street Theater Next Month

Videos

HERE WE ARE to Release Cast Recording This Spring Video
HERE WE ARE to Release Cast Recording This Spring
First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Video
First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Broderick and Lane Honor Mel Brooks With THE PRODUCERS Medley Video
Broderick and Lane Honor Mel Brooks With THE PRODUCERS Medley
View all Videos

Houston SHOWS
Les Misérables in Houston Les Misérables
The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts (1/23-1/28)
The Dining Room in Houston The Dining Room
Cast Theatrical Company (4/05-4/21)
To Kill a Mockingbird in Houston To Kill a Mockingbird
Rudder Theatre Complex [Rudder Auditorium] (1/16-1/17)
The Lion King in Houston The Lion King
Hobby Center for the Performing Arts (7/11-8/04)
Funny Girl in Houston Funny Girl
Hobby Center for the Performing Arts (8/20-8/25)
Love, Marriage, and Heartbreak :The Slave Narratives in Houston Love, Marriage, and Heartbreak :The Slave Narratives
Vincent Victoria Presents (2/01-2/11)
THE GHOST IN THE MEADOW in Houston THE GHOST IN THE MEADOW
Theatre Suburbia (1/05-2/03)
The Merry Widow in Houston The Merry Widow
Moores Opera House (2/01-2/04)
Come From Away in Houston Come From Away
Rudder Theatre Complex [Rudder Auditorium] (6/25-6/26)
Cosi Fan Tutte in Houston Cosi Fan Tutte
Moores Opera House (4/11-4/14)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You