ODP's RED LANSCAPE: GEORGIA O'KEEFFE IN TEXAS Opens at Moody in June

The Moody Center for the Arts at Rice University and Open Dance Project present Red Landscape: Georgia O'Keeffe in Texas 1912 - 1918, an immersive dance theater performance devised by the ODP ensemble under the choreographic direction of Annie Arnoult at the Moody's Lois Chiles Studio Theater June 7 - 15, 2024.

Inspired by the artist's personal letters, journals, interviews, sketches, photographs and works of art, this immersive multimedia experience invites audience members to walk through theatrical recreations of the bedroom, art studio, school, and West Texas town where O'Keeffe lived and taught. ODP ensemble members perform the roles of O'Keeffe, her admirers, and her adversaries through movements that echo both the “bigness” and “emptiness” of O'Keeffe's landscapes and the intimacy of her written correspondence.

“Georgia's time in Texas is ripe source material for ODP. Georgia found her artistic voice in Texas, and that voice was modern, feminist, disruptive, provocative, and important,” said ODP Executive Artistic Director Annie Arnoult. “Like Valeska Gert, whose life and work inspired Open Dance Project's DADA GERT, also presented by the Moody, Georgia O'Keeffe was a brilliant female artist in a man's art movement. She knew she was a rebel, and she wore that badge proudly. Lucky for us, she wrote it all down.”

The twelve intermission-free, hour-long performances will take place June 7 and 8 at 7 and 9 p.m.; June 9 at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.; June 12 and 13 at 7 p.m. and June 14 and 15 at 7 and 9 p.m. at the Moody's Lois Chiles Studio Theater. A free pre-show director/designer set tour and talk will take place Saturday, June 15 at 6 pm. Tickets are $35 for the general public and are available at moody.rice.edu or by clicking the link below.

This is a 60-minute immersive production, where audience members walk through and stand inside the set among the dancers. Open Dance Project is committed to accessibility and inclusion. Please contact us directly if you have mobility limits or any accessibility needs for accommodations and support.

Production Team: Annie Arnoult (Choreographer), Garreth Broesche & Jason Stumpf of Winter Barn and Paul Beebe (Music), Lauren Davis (Scenic & Prop Artist), Bryan Ealey and Tiffany Schrepferman (Lighting and Projection Design), Ashley Horn (Costume Design), Lynn Lane (Photographer), Ryan McGettigan (Set Design), Edgar Guajardo (Sound Design) Christina Maley (Production Manager), Mary McNeely (Stage Manager), Elissa Turner (Interim Managing Director), Abby Flowers (Graphic Design)



Open Dance Project Dancers: Annie Arnoult, Joshua De Alba, Lauren Burke, Sonia Engman, Atticus Griffin, Madelyn Manlove, Cameo Renée, Jaime Garcia Vergara, Brenden Winkfield

