O: A RHAPSODY IN DIVORCE  Comes to Mildred's Umbrella This Week

The Houston production will take place January 18-February 3, 2024 at Studio 101. 

By: Jan. 16, 2024

Mildred’s Umbrella Theater Company wraps up their season with the “rolling” world premiere of O: A RHAPSODY IN DIVORCE by playwright Jami Brandli, winner of the 2023 Jane Chambers Award. At present, Mildred’s Umbrella in Houston and Outside In Theatre in Los Angeles will share the world premiere status.  The Houston production will take place January 18-February 3, 2024 at Studio 101. 

This fantastic new play is THE ODYSSEY reimagined as a rhapsodic dramatic comedy in which O, a childless female neurobiologist in her 40’s, is blindsided by her husband who wants a divorce, but he refuses to leave the house. With that, her life is upended and she’s thrown into an epic couch-hopping odyssey. As O hops from one couch to the next, we'll learn about the science behind love and heartbreak while O discovers unconventional and magical ways to find her way back toward a "new home."

Directed by Mildred’s Umbrella’s Artistic Director, Jennifer Decker, the show features local actors Sammi Sicinski, Rhett Martinez, Arianna Bermudez, Mayra Monsavais and Pamela Garcia Langton. 

WHAT: O: A RHAPSODY IN DIVORCE by Jami Brandli 

WHEN: January 18-Feb 3, 2024 (preview on Thursday, Jan 18/ Opening on Friday, Jan 19)

WHERE: STUDIO 101, 1824 Spring Street, Houston TX 77007

COST: PAY AS YOU CAN, and they can be purchased on our website.  www.mildredsumbrella.com 

JAMI BRANDLI is the winner of the 2023 Jane Chambers Award and the 2023 Stanley Drama Award. Her plays include The Magician’s Sister, M-Theory, Technicolor Life, The Romeo and Juliet Senior Citizens Project—A Comedy, O: A Rhapsody in Divorce, and BLISS (or Emily Post is Dead!)—named on The Kilroys List and a LA Times Critics’ Choice. Her work has been produced/developed at New Dramatists, New York Theatre Workshop, Kitchen Dog Theater, Women’s Voices Theater Festival, Center Theatre Group, among other venues. Additional awards: 2022 Center Theatre Group Writer’s Workshop, John Gassner Memorial Playwriting Award, Humanitas Prize PLAY LA. For more info, visit www.jamibrandli.com and her NPX profile at newplayexchange.org/users/1010/jami-brandli




