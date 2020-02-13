New Technology-Fueled Experiential Art Museum Seismique Has Announced a Public Call For Artists

Seismique (seis · mick) - a first-to-market technology-fueled experiential art museum - has announced a public call for artists to submit proposals for unique design elements to fill out 10 to 12 of its upcoming galaxies (areas) spread across 40,000 square feet of permanent art museum space on Houston's west side at 2306 South Highway 6 when it opens this fall.

As part of the call for artists, Seismique is looking to contract locally-based individuals from a diverse array of artistic pursuits, including but not limited to: Mixed Media, Illustrator, Sculpture, Paint, Tapestry, Video Artistry, Metalworking, Carpentry, Projection Mapping, Digital Fabrication, Programming, Application Designers, Animation, Mural, and Technologists.

The program includes incentives for chosen artists that are as follows:

Artist Pay will be apportioned in increments of $2,500, $5,000, $10,000, and $15,000.

Pay levels are dependent upon both the quality of the artwork submitted as well as the size of the area in which accepted artwork is ultimately placed. Artist pay is for compensation of the artist only; cost to produce the artwork will be funded by Seismique upon selection of proposal.

Extensive Artist Exposure

Each artist's name, artwork, and description for each commissioned will be prominently displayed for all visitors to see at Seismique.

Marketing / Awareness Opportunities

Chosen artists will have the opportunity to be promoted via Seismique's marketing and Public Relations channels.

Social Media

Chosen artists will have their name and artwork promoted via Seismique's social media platforms.

Additionally, artist areas themselves will serve as catalysts for buzz and awareness from posts by Seismique visitors from Houston, the region, and beyond.

Web Presence

A dedicated section of the Seismique website will be set aside for commissioned artists and their artwork.

To apply for consideration, artists are asked to supply an artistic rendering of their proposed intergalactic, alien, or space-themed artwork - including anticipated types of media to be utilized - that may be submitted in the form of a drawing, animated video, computer generated image, or other format. Artistic renderings should be planned for a size of 15' x 20'; the actual size may ultimately vary from 100 square feet to 700 square feet.

Additionally, artists are asked to supply a budget to accompany their proposal, including cost of materials and estimated labor hours associated with each submission.

"We are excited to open up Seismique's creative vision to the local Houston artistic community and are thrilled to be able to work with some of the extremely talented creative individuals that this great city boasts," noted Seismique Co-Founder Josh Corley. He added, "We are eager to begin the call for artists process and are looking forward to receiving inventive space-themed submissions from a host of curious individuals across diverse artistic backgrounds."

Lastly, Seismique asks that artists include a paragraph explaining the art concept, a portfolio of previous work via website, Dropbox, Instagram, or other digital vessel, an estimated completion timeline, a schedule of availability to work on the project, and their personal contact information.

To apply, potential artists are asked to visit www.seismique.com. Applications must be received by March 1. After this date, Seismique will continue to review proposals, but preference will be given to those who submitted by the aforementioned deadline. All submissions will be reviewed by a panel of judges. For any questions about the call for artists program, submission process, and selection of artists and artwork, please email creative@seismique.com.

ABOUT SEISMIQUE

Seismique (2306 South Highway 6, Houston, TX 77077) is a technology-fueled experiential art installation designed to stimulate imagination, heighten curiosity, inspire wonder, and offer a fun escape to the Houston community and beyond. Seismique will contain 40 unique galaxies (areas) that are spread across 40,000 square feet of commercial space on Houston's west side. Seismique will be open from noon to 8 PM on Sunday, Monday and Wednesday of each week. It will extend hours of operation from 10 AM to 9 PM on Thursday through Saturday. It will be closed on Tuesdays. For more information, please visit www.seismique.com.





