National Youth Theater to Present THE SOUND OF MUSIC in March

National Youth Theater has announced their upcoming production of The Sound of Music, the world's most beloved musical.

The final collaboration between Rodgers & Hammerstein was destined to become the world's most beloved musical. Featuring a trove of cherished songs, including Climb Ev'ry Mountain, My Favorite Things, Do Re Mi, Sixteen Going on Seventeen, and the title number The Sound of Music won the hearts of audiences worldwide, earning five Tony Awards and five Oscars. The inspirational story, based on the memoir of Maria Augusta Trapp, follows an ebullient postulate who serves as governess to the seven children of the imperious Captain von Trapp, bringing music and joy to the household. But as the forces of Nazism take hold of Austria, Maria and the entire von Trapp family must make a moral decision.

The directorial team for The Sound of Music includes director Dr. Lisa Morales, assistant director Courtney McLaughlin, vocal director Katrin Young, and choreographer Jenny Moyado.

FEATURED CAST:

Maria Rainer: Avery Ditta of Magnolia

The Mother Abbess: Abigail Ballard of Spring

Captain Georg Von Trapp: Judah Bowles of Tomball

Liesl Von Trapp: Jaden Adams of Montgomery

Friedrich Von Trapp: Michan Green of Houston

Louisa Von Trapp: Ava Grace Raney of Pinehurst

Kurt Von Trapp: Rick Veldhuijzen of The Woodlands

Brigitta Von Trapp: Eyva Barnett of Spring

Marta Von Trapp: Ella Hartley of Waller

Gretl Von Trapp: Penny Hooton of Tomball

PERFORMANCES:

The Sound of Music

Nancy Bock Center for the Performing Arts

3800 S. Panther Creek Drive, The Woodlands, 77381

March 24 at 7 p.m.

March 25 at 2 p.m. & 6 p.m.

March 26 at 2 p.m. & 6 p.m.

Tickets for The Sound of Music can be purchased online at nationalyouththeater.org/ticketing.