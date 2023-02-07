National Youth Theater to Present THE SOUND OF MUSIC in March
The Sound of Music features a trove of cherished songs, including Climb Ev'ry Mountain, My Favorite Things, Do Re Mi, Sixteen Going on Seventeen, and more.
National Youth Theater has announced their upcoming production of The Sound of Music, the world's most beloved musical.
The final collaboration between Rodgers & Hammerstein was destined to become the world's most beloved musical. Featuring a trove of cherished songs, including Climb Ev'ry Mountain, My Favorite Things, Do Re Mi, Sixteen Going on Seventeen, and the title number The Sound of Music won the hearts of audiences worldwide, earning five Tony Awards and five Oscars. The inspirational story, based on the memoir of Maria Augusta Trapp, follows an ebullient postulate who serves as governess to the seven children of the imperious Captain von Trapp, bringing music and joy to the household. But as the forces of Nazism take hold of Austria, Maria and the entire von Trapp family must make a moral decision.
The directorial team for The Sound of Music includes director Dr. Lisa Morales, assistant director Courtney McLaughlin, vocal director Katrin Young, and choreographer Jenny Moyado.
FEATURED CAST:
Maria Rainer: Avery Ditta of Magnolia
The Mother Abbess: Abigail Ballard of Spring
Captain Georg Von Trapp: Judah Bowles of Tomball
Liesl Von Trapp: Jaden Adams of Montgomery
Friedrich Von Trapp: Michan Green of Houston
Louisa Von Trapp: Ava Grace Raney of Pinehurst
Kurt Von Trapp: Rick Veldhuijzen of The Woodlands
Brigitta Von Trapp: Eyva Barnett of Spring
Marta Von Trapp: Ella Hartley of Waller
Gretl Von Trapp: Penny Hooton of Tomball
PERFORMANCES:
The Sound of Music
Nancy Bock Center for the Performing Arts
3800 S. Panther Creek Drive, The Woodlands, 77381
March 24 at 7 p.m.
March 25 at 2 p.m. & 6 p.m.
March 26 at 2 p.m. & 6 p.m.
Tickets for The Sound of Music can be purchased online at nationalyouththeater.org/ticketing.