National Youth Theater to Present ELF, THE MUSICAL This Holiday Season

Nov. 01, 2022  

National Youth Theater will present Elf, The Musical, the smash hit Christmas musical based on the beloved film. The perfect way to celebrate the holiday season!

Elf, The Musical is the hilarious tale of Buddy, a young orphan child who mistakenly crawls into Santa's bag of gifts and is transported back to the North Pole. Unaware that he is actually human, Buddy's enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. With Santa's permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father, discover his true identity, and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas. This modern day Christmas classic is sure to make everyone embrace their inner ELF.

The talented cast, comprised of ages 8-19, presents the show Dec. 16-18, at Nancy Bock Center for the Performing Arts located at 3800 S. Panther Creek Drive in The Woodlands. The directorial team includes director David Horn, assistant director Kristi Vaughn, vocal director Katrin Young, and choreographer Mirra Cabote.

Featured Cast:
Buddy: Jacob Holland of Willis
Jovie: Ashton Vaughn of Spring
Walter: Brent Cabote of Spring
Emily: Liberty Parks of The Woodlands
Michael: Luke Holland of Willis
Santa: C.J. Young of Magnolia
Charlie the Elf: Tristan Clark of Magnolia

Performances:

· Friday, Dec. 16 at 7 p.m.

· Saturday, Dec. 17 at 2 p.m. & 6 p.m.

· Sunday, Dec. 18 at 2 p.m. & 6 p.m.

Nancy Bock Center for the Performing Arts, 3800 S. Panther Creek Drive, The Woodlands, 77381

Tickets can be purchased online at nationalyouththeater.org/ticketing.

Elf, The Musical is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.MTIShows.com.




Memorial Hermann Broadway at the Hobby Center has announced tickets for the first North American tour of Moulin Rouge! The Musical will go on sale Friday, November 4 at 10AM. Moulin Rouge! The Musical will play the Hobby Center February 22 – March 12, 2023.
This is a morally complex piece of theater, and luckily the cast is up to the challenge of bringing these people to life without judgment or any trace of hesitation. The language, the situations, the truths, are all difficult matters that have to be handled directly and confidently.
When I walked out of the theater after watching THE SECRET OF MY SUCCESS, I had a big ol' smile on my face. I feel that all could enjoy this show since it has everything you could ever want in a production! It is truly special that this show, which has a future across the U.S. if not on Broadway someday, is premiering here in Houston, Texas.
On Monday, Oct. 31, Metropolitan Opera and international soprano, Angel Blue, will lead a special public masterclass at Prairie View A&M University. As part of the program, Blue will work with undergraduate performers from PVAMU's Department of Music on their repertoire, after which she will talk about her life and career.

October 29, 2022

On Monday, Oct. 31, Metropolitan Opera and international soprano, Angel Blue, will lead a special public masterclass at Prairie View A&M University. As part of the program, Blue will work with undergraduate performers from PVAMU's Department of Music on their repertoire, after which she will talk about her life and career.
October 29, 2022

The Grammy Award-winning Houston Chamber Choir, led by Robert Simpson and now in its 28th season, will perform “Desert Island Playlist” on Saturday, Nov. 19 at South Main Baptist Church for its third fall concert. “Desert Island Playlist” recognizes that there are certain pieces that touch us so deeply that we would not want to be without them even if stranded on a desert island.
October 28, 2022

The Tony Award-winning Alley Theatre Managing Director Dean Gladden has bet President & Producing Artistic Director Bernard Havard of Philadelphia's Walnut Street Theatre that Houston will win the World Series.
October 28, 2022

The Walnut Street Theatre in Philadelphia challenged Houston's Alley Theatre to a friendly World Series bet!
October 28, 2022

Main Street Theater (MST) is bringing the delightful musical Cinderella to Houston for the holidays. This Rogers & Hammerstein classic has brought joy to people of all ages over the years. In fact, the 80th anniversary of the partnership of Rodgers & Hammerstein is being celebrated this year.