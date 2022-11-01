National Youth Theater to Present ELF, THE MUSICAL This Holiday Season

National Youth Theater will present Elf, The Musical, the smash hit Christmas musical based on the beloved film. The perfect way to celebrate the holiday season!

Elf, The Musical is the hilarious tale of Buddy, a young orphan child who mistakenly crawls into Santa's bag of gifts and is transported back to the North Pole. Unaware that he is actually human, Buddy's enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. With Santa's permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father, discover his true identity, and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas. This modern day Christmas classic is sure to make everyone embrace their inner ELF.

The talented cast, comprised of ages 8-19, presents the show Dec. 16-18, at Nancy Bock Center for the Performing Arts located at 3800 S. Panther Creek Drive in The Woodlands. The directorial team includes director David Horn, assistant director Kristi Vaughn, vocal director Katrin Young, and choreographer Mirra Cabote.

Featured Cast:

Buddy: Jacob Holland of Willis

Jovie: Ashton Vaughn of Spring

Walter: Brent Cabote of Spring

Emily: Liberty Parks of The Woodlands

Michael: Luke Holland of Willis

Santa: C.J. Young of Magnolia

Charlie the Elf: Tristan Clark of Magnolia

Performances:

· Friday, Dec. 16 at 7 p.m.

· Saturday, Dec. 17 at 2 p.m. & 6 p.m.

· Sunday, Dec. 18 at 2 p.m. & 6 p.m.

Nancy Bock Center for the Performing Arts, 3800 S. Panther Creek Drive, The Woodlands, 77381

Tickets can be purchased online at nationalyouththeater.org/ticketing.

Elf, The Musical is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.MTIShows.com.