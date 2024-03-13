NEXT TO NORMAL Comes to Houston Broadway Theatre This Summer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Houston Broadway Theatre has announced the staging of the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical, "Next to Normal," by Brian Yorkey from July 26-28, 2024, at Zilkha Hall within The Hobby Center (800 Bagby St #300, Houston, TX 77002). This critically acclaimed production delves into the heart of a suburban family grappling with the complexities of mental illness, underscored by a riveting pop/rock score.

"Next to Normal" offers an unflinching look at a family striving for normalcy amid the turmoil of Diana, a mom living with bipolar disorder. The narrative follows the Goodman family as they navigate the challenges of living with a mental health condition, presenting their story with honesty, empathy, and humor. This musical not only entertains but also enlightens, shedding light on the impact of mental health issues on family dynamics.

“Next to Normal” stars Tony Award nominee Constantine Maroulis as Dan. Constantine is best known for American Idol, becoming a household name in 2005, alongside Carrie Underwood and Chris Daughtry in front of 30 million monthly viewers on a weekly basis. Following American Idol, his iconic star turn in Broadway’s Rock of Ages garnered a myriad of accolades including a Best Actor Tony Award nomination.

Given its mature themes, including mental health conditions and strong language, the production is recommended for audiences aged 13 and above. "Next to Normal" promises an evening of powerful theatre that combines emotional depth with an electrifying soundtrack, making it an unforgettable experience for theatergoers.

As a not-for-profit organization, the mission for the Houston Broadway Theatre includes captivating and uplifting the Houston community through exceptional musical theatre productions, in part by showcasing talent that mixes Houston performers with Broadway performers. By bringing innovative performances to the forefront, HBT aspires to be a beacon of artistic excellence for the Houston arts scene.

HBT operates under the leadership of President Tyce Green, a Houston native with an extensive background in performance, producing, and entrepreneurship. Green's illustrious career spans significant contributions to the Broadway industry both as a performer and producer.

Said Green: “We are so excited to introduce audiences to this new theatre experience. We aim to prove that you can see unique and compelling Broadway-quality productions in an intimate setting right here in Houston. Every person from the production team to the cast are a mix of the best of Houston and the best of Broadway. Houston is a beautiful community that thrives because of the hundreds of artists onstage and off who keep it alive every day. I salute them and every arts organization in our incredible town. HBT greatly looks forward to contributing by entertaining long-time theatre-goers and reaching new people, too.”