Mildred's Umbrella Theatre Company Presents TOOTH AND TAIL By Elizabeth A.M. Keel

Mildred's Umbrella Theater Company wraps up their 2022-2023 season with the world premiere of our first "all-ages" show, TOOTH & TAIL, by Houston playwright, Elizabeth A.M. Keel.

TOOTH & TAIL has been developed and workshopped through the support of Mildred's Umbrella Theater Company, and their ongoing commitment to the empowerment of female artists and their stories. The script underwent a live workshop reading, as well as a virtual one during the pandemic, and is at long last receiving this exciting premiere production. Jam-packed with princesses, dragons, pirates and more, TOOTH & TAIL is a fantastic swashbuckler that explores the dynamics of female friendship and love. Part fairy tale, part rescue mission, part love story, and all adventure, this heartwarming show speaks to the imagination in all of us.

(Parental Guidance suggested for young children due to mild cursing and stage combat.) Running May 4-13, 2023 at the DELUXE THEATRE, 3303 Lyons Avenue.

TOOTH & TAIL

By Elizabeth A.M Keel

May 4-13, 2023

THE DELUXE THEATRE, 3303 Lyons Avenue, Houston TX 77020

Pay as you can!

Email info@mildredsumbrella.com or check our website at www.mildredsumbrella.com