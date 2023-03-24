Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Main Street Theater Works With Local Buddhist Monastery To Prepare For Upcoming Production

The production runs Apr. 2 – 23, 2023.

Mar. 24, 2023  
In preparation for its upcoming regional premiere of The Oldest Boy: A Play in Three Ceremonies by Sarah Ruhl, Main Street Theater (MST) has been meeting with Gala Tulku Rinpoche of the Drepung Loseling Institute of Texas: Tibetan Buddhist Temple and Meditation Center in Houston.

"We are so grateful for his time, his compassion, and his wisdom," said MST Executive Artistic Director Rebecca Greene Udden. Udden herself met with respected monk and teacher Gala Tulku Rinpoche before rehearsals began, along with the production's director Sophia Watt and MST Director of Marketing and Communications Shannon Emerick. Then during rehearsals, the entire cast, Ms. Watt, and the production's stage manager visited Drepung Loseling and met with Gala Rinpoche. "The chance to explore the traditions and religious aspects of Tibetan Buddhism with such a respected member of this community has proven invaluable as we give life to Sarah Ruhl's extraordinary and ethereal play," shared Ms. Udden.

The production runs Apr. 2 - 23, 2023 (there is no production Apr. 9). Performances are Thursday - Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 3:00pm. Tickets are $35 - $59.

The cast is Ario X. Boentaran, Fong Chau, Pin Lim, Lloyd Wayne Taylor, Nova Wang, and Molly Wetzel. Sophia Watt is the director. Megan Lee Brooks is the production stage manager.

The set and puppet designer and puppet director is Afsaneh Aayani. Yezminne Zepeda is the sound designer. Victoria Nicolette Gist is the costume designer. Lighting design is by David Gipson. Rodney Walsworth is the properties designer.

An American mother and a Tibetan father have a three-year-old son believed to be the reincarnation of a Buddhist lama, a spiritual master. When a Tibetan lama and a monk come to their home unexpectedly, asking to take their child away for a life of spiritual training in India, the parents must make a life-altering choice that will test their strength, their marriage, and their hearts. The Oldest Boy is a richly emotional journey filled with music, dance, puppetry, ritual, and laughter - it's Sarah Ruhl at her imaginative best.

Join Main Street Theater Sunday, April 2 following the matinee for a discussion with Tibetan Buddhism expert Alejandro Chaoul, PhD, Huffington Foundation Endowed Director of The Jung Center's Mind Body Spirit Institute, Adjunct Faculty, UT Medical School and MD Anderson Cancer Center; Fellow of the Mind & Life Institute. following the matinee for a discussion with Tibetan Buddhism expert Alejandro Chaoul, PhD, Huffington Foundation Endowed Director of The Jung Center's Mind Body Spirit Institute, Adjunct Faculty, UT Medical School and MD Anderson Cancer Center; Fellow of the Mind & Life Institute. Even if you are seeing the play on another day, you are welcome to join the discussion. Just plan to arrive at the theater about 5:00pm.



