Main Street Theater Receives Stabilization Grant From MAAA and Houston MOCA

Main Street Theater has announced that it is among a select group of regional organizations to receive a Mid-America Arts Alliance Houston Arts and Cultural Stabilization Grant. This award will provide COVID recovery support as it supports our general operations in Houston.

Founded in 1975, Main Street Theater provides theater experiences for all ages. Founded in 1975, Main Street Theater has three separate programs within the organization. The MainStage produces professional, intimate, literary plays for adults; the Theater for Youth produces professional, engaging productions based on children’s literature for families and school groups, both in-house and on tour around Texas; and there are Education and Outreach programs on-site and at satellite locations around the Greater Houston area for youth aged 4 – high school. Main Street Theater performs locally in 2 facilities: our Rice Village home on Times. Blvd., and as part of the MATCH (Midtown Arts & Theater Center Houston) on Main Street.

Funding for Main Street Theater’s Mid-America Arts Alliance grant is drawn from generous underwriting by the Houston Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs.

Mid-America Arts Alliance, the nation’s oldest regional arts organization, was founded in 1972 to foster cultural growth in heartland communities. Mid-America Arts Alliance strengthens and supports artists, cultural organizations, and communities throughout our region and beyond. We are especially committed to enriching the cultural life of underserved communities by providing high quality, meaningful, and accessible arts and culture programs and services.

For more information about Main Street Theater visit MainStreetTheater.com.