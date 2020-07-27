MIldred's Umbrella Announces 2020-2021 Season

Mildred's Umbrella Theater has put a hold on live productions until December 2020, to insure the safety of patrons and artists.

The company has planned some other free treats in store while we wait for the time to be right for live theater.

The 2020-2021 Season

TOOTH AND TAIL

A fun-filled digital reading.

Once again, we had to postpone this family-friendly production by Elizabeth Keel. Meanwhile, we couldn't wait to show it to you, so we're giving you a fun preview reading online of it for free!

TOOTH & TAIL is part fairy-tale, part rescue mission, part love story, and all adventure. Family friendly!

Available for viewing September 5-September 15, 2020 ONLINE Tickets will be available for registration August 15.

OH MY GOD

by Anat Gov

filmed production in collaboration with Evelyn Rubenstein Jewish Community Center of Houston and the Consulate General of Israel in Houston.

OH MY GOD, by the late Anat Gov, shows us what would happen if God walked into a therapist's office. Ella, a psychotherapist with problems of her own, has a turbulent relationship with God. Imagine her skepticism, anger and fear when God chooses her, insisting she help him solve his problems in just one hour.

Directed by Amelia Rico, and starring Rhett Martinez and Sammi Sicinski, and filmed by Ricornel Productions

Available for viewing October 13-25, 2020 ONLINE. Tickets will be available for registration September 15.

FINE WINES

A Monologue series exploring how famous ingenue monologues would take on new meaning if performed by older women .

November, 2020 (exact dates TBA)- Online

FEMFEST HOUSTON: BLACK WOMEN'S VOICES

The third round of our reading series, FEMFEST HOUSTON will feature 3 new plays by black female playwrights, performed by some of Houston's finest actors, and directed by talented local directors. Curated by Dabrina Sandifer, and in partnership with Esurient Arts, the series will be in December 2020 at 14 Pews.

December 4,5, 6, 2020 at 14 Pews, 800 Aurora St, Houston TX 77009

WOMEN ROCK

An annual concert fundraiser at RUDYARDS!

February 2021 Exact Date TBA (we're working on it!)

TOOTH AND TAIL

by Elizabeth Keel

full production

Deluxe Theater, 3303 Lyons Ave, Houston, TX 77020

TOOTH & TAIL has been developed and workshopped through the support of Mildred's Umbrella Theater Company, and their ongoing commitment to the empowerment of female artists and their stories. Jam-packed with princesses, dragons, pirates and more, TOOTH & TAIL is part fairy-tale, part rescue mission, part love story, and all adventure. A world premiere.

March 18-April 3, 2021

Visit www.mildredsumbrella.com for ticket sales and developments.

Related Articles Shows View More Houston Stories

More Hot Stories For You