MELANCHOLY PLAY By Sarah Ruhl: A Captivating Theatrical Experience In Houston

Prepare to be swept away by a tale of enchantment, melancholy, and unexpected transformation as Cone Man Running Productions presents "MELANCHOLY PLAY" by Sarah Ruhl, directed by Katherine Rinaldi and Ruth S McCleskey, and stage managed by Rachna Khare.

Tilly's melancholy is nothing short of exquisite. She possesses the uncanny ability to turn her melancholy into a beguiling and sensual charm, captivating the hearts of every stranger she encounters. But one fateful day, something inexplicable happens-Tilly becomes happy, setting off a chain of events that wreak havoc on the lives of her adoring paramours. "MELANCHOLY PLAY" is a whimsical exploration of the complexities of human emotions, love, and the profound impact of happiness.

Cone Man Running Productions is thrilled to present a talented ensemble cast, including Autumn Clack, Ty K. Fisher, Grace Ojionuka, Sandra Peck Ramsey, Sammi Sicinski, and Christopher Szeto-Joe. These actors bring Sarah Ruhl's captivating characters to life, immersing the audience in a world of emotions and transformation.

Behind the scenes, an equally remarkable team of creatives has come together to make "MELANCHOLY PLAY" a visual and auditory delight:

Light Designer: Aaron Garrett

Costume Designer: Katherine Rinaldi

Music Designer: Sandra Peck Ramsey

Props Designer: Ruth McCleskey

Set Designers: Katherine Rinaldi & Ruth McCleskey

You won't want to miss this extraordinary theatrical experience:

· Friday, October 6 at 8pm

· Saturday, October 7 at 8pm

· Thursday, October 12 at 8pm

· Friday, October 13 at 8pm

· Saturday, October 14 at 8pm

· Monday, October 16 at 8pm

· Friday, October 20 at 8pm

· Saturday, October 21 at 8pm

All performances will be held at Cone Man Running's Studio, located at 1824 Spring Street, Suite 233, Houston, Texas 77007. Tickets for "MELANCHOLY PLAY" are available now: General Admission: $20, Students, Seniors, and Groups of 7 or More: $15.

Don't miss the opportunity to experience this enchanting production that will touch your heart, tickle your imagination, and leave you contemplating the intricacies of human emotions. Get your tickets today and join us for an unforgettable journey into the world of "MELANCHOLY PLAY."

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit Click Here or call (281) 972-5897.