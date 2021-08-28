Luciole International Theatre in partnership with MECA presents Pilar Andújar in concert with her latest album El Salto. This avant-garde flamenco experience will take place on September 4th, 2021 7:00pm at MECA in Houston, TX - USA and virtually.Get your tickets now.

Pilar Andújar began her dance training at the early age of seven and holds degrees in Spanish Dance, Flamenco and Ballet, as well as a Master of Performing Arts. She started singing in 2002 with the Flamenco Vivo Carlota Santana Company at The Joyce Theater in New York, NY - USA.

She debuted her first album Andró in 2017 and toured the USA, Spain, Algeria, Turkey and Mexico. It was nominated in seven categories at the Spain's Música INdependiente MIN awards in 2018. Her song La última palabrita won the top prize at a songwriters competition in Alicante - Spain.

Pilar Andújar in her own words...

"On the afternoon of January 28, 2016, at the dress rehearsal for the Abrazo show one day before the premiere, I suffered an accident that changed my life. Have you ever stood on the edge of a diving board struck with the horrifying fear of jumping? That is what I felt before jumping into the void, but in the dark and without seeing the water...

El Salto is a journey between light and shadow, but mostly about traveling in the shadow because it is the one that teaches us the most."

When: Saturday, September 4th, 2021 at 7:00pm

Where: MECA 1900 Kane St Houston, TX 77007

Tickets: $25 (also virtual tickets and donations are welcome)

Visit the website www.meca-houston.org for advance purchase.

Covid-19 Protocols include: 80% capacity audience seating, temperature check at the door, sanitized space, and masks required for all audience members.

This program is made possible by the Houston Arts Alliance.

Any donations will go to the continued efforts of Luciole International Theatre to bring international and interdisciplinary work to Houston.