LSC-CyFair Will Perform A CHRISMTAS CAROL Comedy

Join Lone Star College-CyFair's Drama Department for a hilarious comical evening with "A 1940s Christmas Carol, A Radio Play" performed for the enjoyment of all ages Nov. 7-16.

Go back in time to December 1940 as Kansas City's KFLG AM radio cast gets ready to perform the classic tale "A Christmas Carol" for listening audiences. It's 10 minutes to show time and their sound engineer with all the sound equipment is nowhere to be found. The cast forges ahead as they scramble to find anything that will make all the sounds on the fly.

Come see how LSC-CyFair's student cast makes the best of a crazy situation in this fast-paced Page Petrucka comedy.

Performances will be held at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays with 2:30 p.m. Saturday matinees in the Black Box Theatre located in the Center for the Arts building at 9191 Barker Cypress.

For the ticket link, and information on this and other holiday shows and musical events, go to LoneStar.edu/CFA.

