Kristine Mills Announces Single Release Show in July At Warehouse 72

Houston-based, award winning, singer/songwriter, Kristine Mills has announced the premiere of two new singles, "Hold Fast" and "Dip my Toe in Water," from her latest and soon to be released album, "Looking Back. Moving Forward." The new singles will be available for purchase on Spotify July 16, supported by an intimate concert where she will perform the new tracks along with her other hits and most requested songs on Thursday, July 1 at Warehouse 72 (7620 Katy Fwy, Suite 305, Houston, Texas 77024) from 6 - 9 p.m. General seating tickets are $15 and VIP tickets are $20. For reservations and ticket information, see here!

"Looking Back. Moving Forward." is a reflection on Kristine's several-decades' long career. The new record will drop this Nov. 12 with release shows in Houston and New York City. Fans can listen to Kristine's past hits on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/1TthG9IR54McDy1colW09O and Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/artist/kristine-mills/255469209. For more information on Kristine Mills, see here.

This album is different for Kristine, as she is pulling from old works that were never released, remixing some of her more popular tunes and collaborating with younger artists and artists who perform in other genres. Raul da Gama with World Music Reports says, "Kristine Mills' talent for songwriting goes well beyond that realm. She is a fine writer of The Song, an even better writer of The Ballad and best of all she writes a compelling narrative. In short, Mills may be considered a complete musician."

Songs on "Looking Back. Moving Forward," will be released in pairs from various "sessions" recorded in 2008 to the present. The first set of songs, "The HOUSTON Sessions," were co-produced by Gabriel Santiago, recorded in Houston and mixed and mastered in Brazil. Kristine's first two singles are a contrast in love - "Hold Fast" was written in honor of her new husband, where "Dip My Toe In The Water" was written amidst the ending of a long marriage.

Additional "sessions" recorded in New York and Austin are slated to be released in the coming months and will included many well-known musicians such as GRAMMY-nominated American songwriter Jeff Franzel, prolific writer and producer Askold Buk, Sade's touring drummer, Steve Williams, Dave Byrne's tour bassist Paul Frasier, cellist Dave Eggar and more soon-to-be-named artists.