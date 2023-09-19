KATIE: THE STRONGEST OF THE STRONG Comes to Houston Grand Opera in October

Performances run October 10-12.

By: Sep. 19, 2023

Houston Grand Opera (HGO) will present Katie: The Strongest of the Strong, part of its Opera to Go! series for students and families, from Tuesday through Thursday, October 10 through 12, at Miller Outdoor Theatre. 

Composer Faye Chiao and librettist Anton Dudley’s original opera was commissioned by HGO and set to make its live world premiere in 2020. With live performances postponed, the company instead shared the new opera with Houston-area students in a digital version. Now, audiences can experience Katie as its creators intended, in a live theater setting.  

The 45-minute opera celebrates women’s strength and confidence through the inspiring true story of protagonist Katie Sandwina, a circus strongwoman who defied expectations and went on to help lead the U.S. suffrage movement in the early 1900s. The story, shared from the perspective of journalist Marina Martin, features a chorus of circus women who play multiple characters and demonstrate how strength and beauty come in all shapes and sizes.  

HGO’s Opera to Go! program offers fully-staged, high-energy, 45-minute operas, sung entirely in English. Opera to Go! is performed across countless schools and community venues all over the greater Houston region, as well as to farther regions throughout Texas. To learn more about the Opera to Go! program, please contact HGO at OperaToGo@HGO.org or 713-546-0245.   

When: Tuesday, October 10, 11 a.m. 

Wednesday, October 11, 11 a.m. 

Thursday, October 12, 11 a.m. 

Where: Miller Outdoor Theatre, 6000 Hermann Park Dr.  

  

Tariff: These performances are non-ticketed. No tickets are necessary; no reservations can be made. As a courtesy to Miller Outdoor Theatre, please fill out the school group attendance form here

School groups can learn more about visiting Miller here

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Houston Grand Opera



Recommended For You