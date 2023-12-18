Interview: Houston native GIGI LEWIS of TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL at HOBBY CENTER

BROADWAY WORLD HOUSTON writer Brett Cullum got the chance to talk to Gigi Lewis, a local Houston girl, who is coming to town as part of TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL running at the Hobby Center from January 2nd through the 7th. This is Gigi’s first National Tour, but she literally made a huge splash starring in HAIRSPRAY on Royal Caribbean Cruise Ships. For this show, Gigi plays Alline and is also an understudy for the part of Tina Turner.





Brett Cullum: So, Gigi, you are from Houston?

Gigi Lewis: Yes, I am. I am from Houston, Texas, and was born and raised here. I grew up in the Greenspoint area, and my family currently lives in Tomball. But all over Houston is my home from Third World to Fifth Ward! I'm excited about it. I love H-town. I always represent Houston... no matter where I go. I am a country girl at heart.

Brett Cullum: How did you get started in Houston?

Gigi Lewis: I sang at bars or restaurants and things like that, and I had a friend who introduced me to ships. So I did about six or seven years with Royal Caribbean, and through that I starred in HAISPRAY, and that was my first musical. All of my friends from Houston did musical theater. I was always just an audience member. I started out as a fan. I would go and support them. I didn't have any knowledge about theater as far as myself, but it was very warming to see people acting and dancing at the same time, and when I got the opportunity to do it, I just went for it. I don't think I'll ever go back.

Brett Cullum: What is it like doing shows on a cruise ship?

Gigi Lewis: Literally, the show is our family. It's our heart. It's what we are. When I was on the ship, it is what we did. We would bring on the entertainment! We have maybe two shows a week for HAIRSPRAY. And if we wanted to do some live music around the way, then we did. I was Pearl in HAIRSPRAY, my first actual role in a musical theater show.

We had other shows that we did, like amazing production shows. But on the ships, those are mostly Vegas-style shows or “park and barks.” Hairspray was the first one that introduced me to singing, dancing, acting, and just hauling ass across the stage.

I posted this video doing a bit from the show. And it went viral. And that was my first viral moment on social media, my first everything. And I have so many musical theater fans! HAIRSPRAY is my first love, honey. It brought a different light into my world, and I will never forget it.

Brett Cullum: How did TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL enter your life?

Gigi Lewis: I was already doing a show in the summer, and I had a few people in the middle of that stepping out and doing auditions in New York. I was already in New York. I was in Long Island. I went out, and I had people encourage me. So I had done a few auditions, but nothing had come through.

I was overseas in Spain when I saw the notices for the TINA audition. I was back on a Royal Caribbean ship doing HAIRSPRAY. I thought to myself, “I would really love to do this.” The auditions were while I was still on the ship overseas in Spain. So I was like, how can I work this out? I did my research.

I asked a friend who knew the casting director, “Hey, do you have this person's email?” I personally emailed this guy out of the blue videos of me doing all Tina Turner. Just me singing, dancing, doing lines. And I said in the email I would really love it if I had a chance, just a chance, an opportunity to audition. If there is any way you can just slide me in something, I'll fly tomorrow. I got the opportunity. I flew within 24 hours from Spain to Houston to New York, and I had the audition the next day. I went in, and I put my everything into Tina, and I ended up getting the job, and I never looked back. And it's been an amazing roller coaster, and I'm blessed. I'm truly grateful. This is a national tour, especially Tina Turner's first national tour; it’s insane for someone who's just starting out in this world!

This show is amazing. From beginning to end. Performing the life story of Tina Turner and being able to tell that to millions of people is just the best thing that I've ever done in this world, and I'm grateful.

Brett Cullum: In the show, you play a couple of different roles, but one that stood out to me is you get to play Tina Turner’s older sister, Ruby Alline Bullock. What is that like?

Gigi Lewis: Alline was that girl, Tina’s support in the early days. Her relationship with her sister was very strong. They loved each other from the beginning, literally to the end. I'm here to tell that story. Not a lot of people know about Alline. They don't know her history and background, what she did, her music, or her writing. I'm here to show that Alline was really her best friend. She was someone who pushed her to become Tina. It's just nice to bring that time to the stage and show the difference in there. The special parts of being her sister.

Brett Cullum: And she was a songwriter herself. Actually, Nina Simone recorded one of Alline’s songs. I have to ask you one question. If you had to pick a favorite Tina Turner song, do you have one?

Gigi Lewis: (starts to sing) “I don't care who's wrong or right. I don't really wanna fight.” I love that song. I can relate to it, her tone, that grit in it, and everything. It plays a really big part in the show. I almost cry every night, and that's true when they play that song. If you listen to the lyrics, “I don't want to fight anymore.” You have given everything you've given. At this point of the show, it shows that she's given everything, and she's just tired. This creates a different Tina. That's what I believe that song does. It encourages anyone who listens to it. When you're tired. It's just giving you the strength to keep moving forward and trusting yourself in the moves that you make.

Brett Cullum: How do you juggle this career with your personal life?

Gigi Lewis: I’ll say this: Touring has its good and bad, just like anything else in life. Nothing too crazy when I say bad. But we are away from home a lot. We are away from family and loved ones. You know, boyfriends, girlfriends, anything. That's the hardest part: you get lonely. Now, we do have family here. We love each other here. Everything else is good. We find happiness everywhere we go. And that's what I love about touring is that you find little pieces about yourself that you didn't know. And then you find different places or people.

Brett Cullum: Do you have a favorite restaurant? Where are you taking everybody when you guys roll through in January?

Gigi Lewis: Oh, we're definitely going to The Breakfast Klub! We'll we'll definitely hit the barbecue trucks or the little Mexican food places! We love Tacos. Oh, honey! Taco, Tuesday, it's lit.

Brett Cullum: What's next for you? Are you looking forward yet?

Gigi Lewis: To be honest? I have a year left with Tina, and I'm just living in this moment. I'm also a Tina understudy, which is so in case anyone tends to go out, maybe mid-show or before the show if they're vocally tired. I step in as Tina! When that moment happens… I'm still trying to pinch myself about that! My everything is here in Tina Turner THE MUSICAL! Living my best life. Thank you, Houston. I love you guys. Can't wait to see you.

TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL runs in Houston from January 2nd through the 7th at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts. The show is part of Memorial Hermann’s Broadway at the Hobby Center series. Tickets are selling fast, and at this writing were few and far between. This may well officially be the big event of the new year. You can check availability and times through the link below.