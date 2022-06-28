IS GOD IS Makes its Houston Premiere at Rec Room Arts Next Month

Rec Room Arts will begin preview performances on Thursday, July 14 for IS GOD IS, written by Aleshea Harris and directed by Candice D'Meza. Following exciting and award-winning productions at Soho Rep in New York and Royal Court in London, IS GOD IS will make its Houston premiere this summer at Rec Room Arts. Preview performances begin July 14, with an official press opening on Saturday, July 16. Performances will run through August 6.

Award-winning playwright Aleshea Harris blends genres with her epic western play about revenge and the ruthlessness of family. A modern myth that follows twin sisters who sojourn from the Dirty South to the California desert to exact righteous vengeance. The sisters are seeking justice and ready to take down anyone who stands in their way. Aleshea Harris collides the ancient, the modern, the tragic, the Spaghetti Western, and Afropunk in this darkly funny and unapologetic new play that examines who we think we are in relation to ourselves and the divine.

The complete cast of IS GOD IS includes Comfort Ifeoma Katchy (Anaia), Jessica Johnson (Racine), Brandon Morgan (Chuck Hall), Justin Walker (Man), Kimberly Hicks (She), Reyna Janelle (Angie), Grant Eason (Riley), and Jackson Swinton (Scotch).

IS GOD IS will feature scenic design by Stefan Azizi, costume design by Saida Carter, lighting design by Janessa Harris, sound design by Sean Ramos, projection design by Nicholas Lam, and fight and intimacy direction by Avery Vonn Kenyatta. Robert Jackson is the assistant director and Emma Bacon is the production stage manager.

All Rec Room artists and staff have been fully vaccinated and take part in weekly COVID testing. It is recommended that all patrons receive a complete COVID-19 vaccination regimen at least 14 days prior to entering the theater. Boosters are also encouraged for those eligible under CDC guidelines. We recommend that patrons wear a mask inside the theater, however, masks are not required in our building. All policies are subject to change and are dependent on CDC guidance. For complete health and safety protocols, visit Safe Return.

The Green Room Bar at Rec Room now serves pre-packaged charcuterie plates to accompany the wine and beer lists. The Green Room Bar is open on show-nights beginning at 6:00 p.m. and closes at midnight