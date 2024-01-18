Houston Grand Opera Will Host Sensory-Friendly Performance of KATIE: THE STRONGEST OF THE STRONG

The performance is on Sunday, January 28, at 2 p.m.  

By: Jan. 18, 2024

Houston Grand Opera Will Host Sensory-Friendly Performance of KATIE: THE STRONGEST OF THE STRONG

Houston Grand Opera (HGO) will present a sensory-friendly performance of Katie: The Strongest of the Strong, part of its Opera to Go! series for students and families, on Sunday, January 28, in the Kaplan Theatre at the Evelyn Rubenstein Jewish Community Center.  

Created by composer Faye Chiao and librettist Anton Dudley, the company-commissioned, family-friendly opera celebrates women’s strength and confidence through the inspiring true story of protagonist Katie Sandwina, a circus strongwoman who defied expectations and went on to help lead the U.S. suffrage movement in the early 1900s.   

Sensory-friendly performances are designed to create a welcoming and supportive environment for families with members on the autism spectrum and others with sensory sensitivities. Accommodations include low lighting, the omission of flashing lights and loud sounds, flexible entry and re-entry, designated quiet areas, and permission to use electronics and other coping tools during the show.  

In planning this programming, HGO was advised by Sensory Stages, a Houston firm that advises venues around the country on making live art more inclusive for all. This sensory-friendly performance is the second of its kind presented by HGO.  

Each season HGO’s Opera to Go! program offers fully-staged, high-energy, 45-minute operas, sung entirely in English, at schools and community venues throughout the Houston region and the state of Texas. To learn more about the program, please contact HGO at OperaToGo@HGO.org or 713-546-0245.    




