Houston Grand Opera Reveals 2023-24 Sarah and Ernest Butler Houston Grand Opera Studio Artists

Houston Grand Opera (HGO) has concluded an extensive global search and is delighted to introduce the four new and six returning artists selected to train with the Sarah and Ernest Butler Houston Grand Opera Studio (Butler Studio) in the upcoming 2023-24 season. The Butler Studio, recognized as one of the world's most reputable and competitive artist-training programs, offers an all-inclusive career development opportunity to exceptional emerging singers and pianists/coaches, who have exhibited the potential to make significant contributions to the world of opera.

First-year Butler Studio artists include:

Ani Kushyan, mezzo-soprano (HGO's 2023 Eleanor McCollum Competition Concert of Arias finalist)

Michael McDermott, tenor (third place at HGO's 2023 Eleanor McCollum Competition Concert of Arias)

Marco Rizzello, pianist/coach

Demetrious Sampson, Jr., tenor (second place and Audience Choice at HGO's 2023 Eleanor McCollum Competition Concert of Arias)

Returning Butler Studio artists include:

Meryl Dominguez, soprano

Navasard Hakobyan, baritone

Michelle Papenfuss, pianist/coach

Renée Richardson, soprano

Emily Treigle, mezzo-soprano

Erin Wagner, mezzo-soprano

"For decades, HGO has been a beacon of excellence in the opera world, fostering the careers of talented artists from across the globe by inviting them to train with our Butler Studio as members of this company," says HGO General Director and CEO Khori Dastoor. "The program is at the heart of everything we do. HGO's mission is to advance the art form and share its captivating beauty and power with audiences worldwide. That starts with these fine artists, whose passion and potential never cease to amaze us."

On February 3, 2023, HGO announced that Sarah and Ernest Butler have created a new fund within the HGO Endowment valued at $22 million, the largest philanthropic investment in the 68-year history of the organization. The company also announced that its acclaimed training program for young artists has been renamed the Sarah and Ernest Butler Houston Grand Opera Studio.

This year the Butler Studio received a record 945 applications from singers and pianists hoping to join this highly competitive program. The audition process culminates in the company's annual Eleanor McCollum Competition for Young Singers Concert of Arias, which this year was held on February 3, 2023.

"It has been a very exciting year for the Butler Studio, and we are thrilled to welcome this incoming group of artists to HGO. Their passion for the art form is truly inspiring, and we are confident that they will not only uphold but also elevate HGO's productions next year," said Butler Studio Director Brian Speck. "We look forward to watching their careers grow and flourish on our stage, bringing new life and energy to this timeless art. We are committed to providing them with the necessary support and guidance to succeed in a highly competitive industry, and we can't wait to see what the future holds for these exceptional talents."

The Butler Studio provides intensive, individualized training to talented artists in classical singing, piano, and coaching. These artists reside in Houston from mid-August through May, dedicating themselves to a rigorous study program. Over a residency period of up to three years, Butler Studio artists undergo specialized training in voice, movement, and languages, while benefiting from numerous performance opportunities with the organization. This includes being cast in major and supporting roles in mainstage productions, where they work closely with world-renowned artists, directors, and conductors. In addition to these opportunities, Studio artists perform in recitals and participate in various events at venues across the city and state. With 45 years of history, the Butler Studio has become one of the most esteemed young artist programs in the world. It provides a practical learning environment that emphasizes exposure to the professional opera world, offering regular coaching sessions with industry professionals, roles in HGO mainstage productions, recital performances, and a wide range of concert engagements.