Houston Grand Opera Presents The Making Of The Snowy Day: An Opera For All

On Thursday, December 10, Houston Grand Opera will release The Making of The Snowy Day: An Opera for All on HGO Digital.

The Making of The Snowy Day: An Opera for All will take audiences through the creation and design of HGO's upcoming 70th world premiere of The Snowy Day. Based on the beloved children's book by Ezra Jack Keats, the documentary is a collaboration between the opera's creative team and documentarian Annalise Ophelian. The project explores the creative process of composer Joel Thompson and librettist Andrea Davis Pinkney in advance of the 2021-22 season world premiere.

In 1962, Ezra Jack Keats wrote and illustrated The Snowy Day, the heartwarming story of a little boy named Peter who is finally allowed to venture into the snow alone. The book won the 1963 Caldecott Medal, and it broke a persistent color barrier: Peter was the first Black boy to be the main character of a mainstream children's book.

Audiences can view the HGO Digital documentary for free for one month following its release.

Documentarian Annalise Ophelian is a San Francisco-based filmmaker, psychotherapist, and consultant whose work focuses on stories of gender and racial justice. Her work has received multiple awards and international distribution. Emmy award-winning composer Joel Thompson is a composer, pianist, conductor, and educator from Atlanta. His largest work, Seven Last Words of the Unarmed for TTBB chorus, strings and piano, was premiered in November 2015 by the University of Michigan Men's Glee Club under the direction of Dr. Eugene Rogers. New York Times bestselling and award-winning author Andrea Davis Pinkney is the librettist for the Houston Grand Opera's The Snowy Day. She has served on the creative teams for several theatrical and audio productions based on works for young people, including those drawn from her acclaimed books, Martin Rising: Requiem for a King, The Red Pencil, and Rhythm Ride: A Trip through the Motown Sound.

Soprano and first-year HGO Studio artist Raven McMillon will sing the role of Peter. Critically acclaimed American soprano Karen Slack will sing the role of Mama. Second-year HGO Studio artist and bass-baritone Nicholas Newton will take on the role of Daddy. The role of Amy will be sung by second year HGO Studio artist, soprano Elena Villalón. Cuban-American tenor Andres Acosta will perform the role of Papí. Tenor and first year HGO Studio artist Ricardo Garcia will take on the role of Jasper. First-year HGO Studio artist and baritone Blake Denson, will sing the role of Tim. First-year HGO Studio artist and bass Cory McGee will perform the role of Billy.

Stream the recital for free on your computer, tablet, or smartphone by logging into HGO.org or marquee.tv. Or stream the recital on your television by accessing the Marquee TV app using your Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, or other device.

