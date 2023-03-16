Houston Early Music Presents CROSSING TO THE NEW WORLD: Early And Traditional Music In The British Isles, France & North America

When European settlers arrived on the shores of North America in the early 1600s, they brought a wealth of musical traditions with them, music that evolved and remains with us today. Houston Early Music is bringing those timeless ballads, folk songs and dance tunes to local audiences Sunday, April 16.

Crossing to the New World: Early and Traditional Music in the British Isles, France & North America, features The Baltimore Consort, which specializes in the popular music of the 16th and 17th centuries.

The program at The University of Houston's A.D. Bruce Religion Center, 3841 Cullen Blvd., begins with a talk at 3:15 p.m., followed by the concert at 4 p.m.

During the intermission, All For One Fencing is presenting a historically informed fencing demonstration, illustrating another prominent aspect of Old World life that was brought to North America.

"This concert by The Baltimore Consort, an outstanding ensemble, is a perfect finale to our focus on Transitions and Transformation this season," Houston Early Music Artistic and Executive Director Deborah Dunham says. "Their program allows us to experience songs that were cherished by the people coming to North America in the 17th century and gave them a sense of home as they adapted to life here. The program goes on to demonstrate how these captivating songs, and the instruments used to perform them, were shaped by time and New World influences."

Since it was founded in 1980, The Baltimore Consort has explored early English, Scottish and French popular music, focusing on the relationship between folk and art song and dance. Their interest in early music of English/Scottish heritage eventually led consort members to delve into the rich trove of traditional music preserved in North America.

The ensemble has been recognized as Top Classical/Crossover Artist of the Year by Billboard. In addition to touring in the United States and abroad, The Baltimore Consort performs on such syndicated radio broadcasts as St. Paul Sunday, Performance Today, Harmonica and the CBC's OnStage.

Purchase tickets to Crossing To The New World: Early & Traditional Music In The British Isles, France & North America at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2231188®id=77&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fhoustonearlymusic.ludus.com%2Findex.php?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

Single tickets are $50 for the public, $20 for students and $40 for seniors aged 60 and older.

For more information about Houston Early Music, please visit https://www.houstonearlymusic.org or call 713-325-5377, Ext. 1077.