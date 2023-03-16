Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Houston Early Music Presents CROSSING TO THE NEW WORLD: Early And Traditional Music In The British Isles, France & North America

Houston Early Music is bringing those timeless ballads, folk songs and dance tunes to local audiences Sunday, April 16.

Mar. 16, 2023  

Houston Early Music Presents CROSSING TO THE NEW WORLD: Early And Traditional Music In The British Isles, France & North America

When European settlers arrived on the shores of North America in the early 1600s, they brought a wealth of musical traditions with them, music that evolved and remains with us today. Houston Early Music is bringing those timeless ballads, folk songs and dance tunes to local audiences Sunday, April 16.

Crossing to the New World: Early and Traditional Music in the British Isles, France & North America, features The Baltimore Consort, which specializes in the popular music of the 16th and 17th centuries.

The program at The University of Houston's A.D. Bruce Religion Center, 3841 Cullen Blvd., begins with a talk at 3:15 p.m., followed by the concert at 4 p.m.

During the intermission, All For One Fencing is presenting a historically informed fencing demonstration, illustrating another prominent aspect of Old World life that was brought to North America.

"This concert by The Baltimore Consort, an outstanding ensemble, is a perfect finale to our focus on Transitions and Transformation this season," Houston Early Music Artistic and Executive Director Deborah Dunham says. "Their program allows us to experience songs that were cherished by the people coming to North America in the 17th century and gave them a sense of home as they adapted to life here. The program goes on to demonstrate how these captivating songs, and the instruments used to perform them, were shaped by time and New World influences."

Since it was founded in 1980, The Baltimore Consort has explored early English, Scottish and French popular music, focusing on the relationship between folk and art song and dance. Their interest in early music of English/Scottish heritage eventually led consort members to delve into the rich trove of traditional music preserved in North America.

The ensemble has been recognized as Top Classical/Crossover Artist of the Year by Billboard. In addition to touring in the United States and abroad, The Baltimore Consort performs on such syndicated radio broadcasts as St. Paul Sunday, Performance Today, Harmonica and the CBC's OnStage.

Purchase tickets to Crossing To The New World: Early & Traditional Music In The British Isles, France & North America at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2231188®id=77&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fhoustonearlymusic.ludus.com%2Findex.php?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

Single tickets are $50 for the public, $20 for students and $40 for seniors aged 60 and older.

For more information about Houston Early Music, please visit https://www.houstonearlymusic.org or call 713-325-5377, Ext. 1077.




The Garden Theatre Presents STEEL MAGNOLIAS Photo
The Garden Theatre Presents STEEL MAGNOLIAS
The Garden Theatre, one of Houston's newest theatre companies, has announced its plans to bring Robert Harling's beloved play, Steel Magnolias, to life at MATCH. Featuring the well-known story of family and resilience, the production will run April 21-30, 2023 at Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston (3400 Main St.) in the heart of midtown.
Review: New Sketch Musical NOW THAT YOUVE SEEN ME NAKED Charms And Delights Its Audiences Photo
Review: New Sketch Musical NOW THAT YOU'VE SEEN ME NAKED Charms And Delights Its Audiences at MATCH
Walking into one of the small, black box theater spaces at MATCH, all I knew was that I was about to watch a brand-new sketch musical about Drs. Percy Hinks and Adelaide Hibble attempt to discover a formula that reveals 'the mysterious love code'. I was not ready for the chaos that was about to ensue, leading to quite a fun show!
JooYoung Choi Solo Show Comes to The Moody in May Photo
JooYoung Choi Solo Show Comes to The Moody in May
Opening on May 25, 2023, the Moody Center for the Arts will host the first institutional solo exhibition in Houston for multidisciplinary artist JooYoung Choi.
Alley Theatre Play Makers Summer Camp Registration Now Open Photo
Alley Theatre Play Makers Summer Camp Registration Now Open
The Tony Award-winning Alley Theatre has announced registration for Alley Play Makers Summer Camp is now open. Alley Play Makers offers children a container of creativity to explore their awesome selves to be their own artists.

More Hot Stories For You


The Garden Theatre Presents STEEL MAGNOLIASThe Garden Theatre Presents STEEL MAGNOLIAS
March 16, 2023

The Garden Theatre, one of Houston's newest theatre companies, has announced its plans to bring Robert Harling's beloved play, Steel Magnolias, to life at MATCH. Featuring the well-known story of family and resilience, the production will run April 21-30, 2023 at Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston (3400 Main St.) in the heart of midtown.
JooYoung Choi Solo Show Comes to The Moody in MayJooYoung Choi Solo Show Comes to The Moody in May
March 15, 2023

Opening on May 25, 2023, the Moody Center for the Arts will host the first institutional solo exhibition in Houston for multidisciplinary artist JooYoung Choi.
Alley Theatre Play Makers Summer Camp Registration Now OpenAlley Theatre Play Makers Summer Camp Registration Now Open
March 14, 2023

The Tony Award-winning Alley Theatre has announced registration for Alley Play Makers Summer Camp is now open. Alley Play Makers offers children a container of creativity to explore their awesome selves to be their own artists.
Young Texas Artists Announces 2023 Competition WinnersYoung Texas Artists Announces 2023 Competition Winners
March 14, 2023

Young Texas Artists promised an unforgettable night of music and celebration in 2023, and that's exactly what it delivered. The nonprofit arts organization wowed audiences March 11 with its Finalists' Concert & Awards presentation.
Musiqa Brings WEATHER MODELS to the StageMusiqa Brings WEATHER MODELS to the Stage
March 14, 2023

Musiqa will bring Weather Models - a new video installation by Carrie Marie Schneider - to the stage, along with a slate of new works by emerging composers from Houston and around the country. Join us at MATCH on April 29 & 30 to hear new music by Ryne Siesky and Sam Wu, and experience the next stage in Schneider's years long process of exploring Houstonians' post-Harvey relationship to water. 
share