Houston Contemporary Dance Company Raises $170K at Eighth Anniversary Gala

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Houston Contemporary Dance Company (HCDC) raised $170,000 at its Momentum: Eight Years in Motion gala on Saturday, October 3, 2026, at the Institute of Contemporary Dance in Houston.

The event celebrated the company's eighth season, bringing together supporters, artists, dancers, and members of Houston's arts community for an evening of performances, dining, and fundraising in support of HCDC's continued artistic programming.

The evening began with a performance by HCDC company dancers featuring an excerpt from SIGRA SIGRA, choreographed by Yue Yin, who was in attendance. Yin is the founder and artistic director of YY Dance Company and creator of FoCo Technique, a contemporary movement form rooted in Chinese classical and folk dance and influenced by the experiences of the immigrant journey.

Yin's work has been commissioned by leading dance organizations, including the Martha Graham Dance Company, Boston Ballet, Philadelphia Ballet, Alberta Ballet, Juilliard School for Dance, and Houston Contemporary Dance Company.

Following the performance, guests enjoyed a dinner by Navy Blue before continuing the evening's fundraising activities.

Gala Chair Richard Graber helped lead the celebration and fundraising efforts, while auctioneer Benjamin Nathan-Serio guided guests through an auction benefiting the company.

The event ultimately generated $170,000 to support Houston Contemporary Dance Company's ongoing artistic programming and future initiatives.

Houston Contemporary Dance Company's mission is to ignite passion for contemporary dance by providing world-class professional repertory concert performances and community engagement activities that are accessible to all regardless of race, culture, sexual orientation, gender, gender variance, or nationality.

HCDC envisions a future where dance is a deeply relevant and universally accessible artistic medium that reflects, engages and inspires the entire community. The company views dance as a cultural ambassador with the power to break down barriers within the arts and society and is dedicated to offering a compelling catalog of works that introduces the Greater Houston Area to nationally acclaimed choreographers and up-and-coming performers, ensuring world-class performing arts are available to the entire community.

Founded in 2019 by Marlana Doyle, HCDC continues to build Houston's contemporary dance landscape through professional repertory performances, artistic collaborations and community engagement. The company has commissioned work from distinguished choreographers including Yue Yin, whose work was featured at the Momentum gala.

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