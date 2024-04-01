Houston Chamber Choir Presents California Gold With Guest UH Conductor Dr. Betsy Cook Weber

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Grammy Award-winning Houston Chamber Choir, under the director of Founder and Artistic Director Robert Simpson, will present California Gold on Saturday, Apr. 27 at South Main Baptist Church.

The Choir has a long tradition of engaging distinguished guest conductors from around the world. This season the organization looked no further for such a guest than the internationally renowned conductor and University of Houston's Director of Choral Activities, Dr. Betsy Cook Weber.

Well-known beyond the University of Houston as the former Director of the Houston Symphony Chorus, Weber is staking a claim that even proud Texans will discover that California composers have produced a wealth of impressive choral music. The program includes works by Eric Whitacre, Morten Lauridsen, John Cage and the Chamber Choir's first performance of “Mass” by Igor Stravinsky.

Notably, it was announced in February 2024 that Weber will join the Houston Chamber Choir as Artistic Director Designate for the 2024-2025 season and will assume the podium as Artistic Director and Conductor beginning with the 2025-2026 season. In a unique and dynamic collaboration, Simpson and Weber will join forces for the organization's 30th anniversary season in 2024-2025.

After stepping down, Simpson will continue to serve as Canon for Music at Christ Church Cathedral and Adjunct Lecturer of Church Music at the Shepherd School, Rice University.

About The Houston Chamber Choir

The Houston Chamber Choir is made up of 24 professional musicians of diverse backgrounds who hail from some of the finest music programs in the country, including Cleveland Institute of Music, New England Conservatory in Boston, Moores School of Music at the University of Houston, , University of Cincinnati and the UCLA Herb Alpert School of Music. Members of the Choir have performed professionally across the United States and internationally, singing in festivals, operas, concerts, church choirs, and in musical theater.

Tickets

Single tickets for the performance range from $10 for students to $45 for general admission. Seniors and military personnel receive a discount. Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.houstonchamberchoir.org/california-gold.