Houston Chamber Choir Presents ANCESTORS' DREAM With Guest Conductor Dr. Anthony Trecek-King

The Grammy Award-winning Houston Chamber Choir, under the direction of founder and artistic director Robert Simpson, presents Ancestors' Dream, with special guest conductor Dr. Anthony Trecek-King, who over the past 20 years has earned an international reputation as a gifted choral conductor, scholar, pedagogue and media personality. The concert will feature the music of Black composers.

When considering music by Black composers, our first thought is to turn to spirituals, work songs, and gospel music. Ancestors' Dream broadens this view by presenting seldom-heard works by Nathaniel Dett, Harry Burleigh, Undine Smith Moore, Moses Hogan, Joel Thompson, Stacy V. Gibbs, and others who believed that Black composers should embrace the spiritual but never be limited by it.

The Houston Chamber Choir is thrilled to bring this incredible work to Houstonians, which takes a fresh look at select composers and celebrates the importance of those who influenced Ancestors' Dream through their work, faith, family life and love of music.

The professional men and women of the Houston Chamber Choir will perform under the direction of Trecek-King. He is passionate about cultivating artistically excellent ensembles that explore socially relevant issues through emotionally immersive programs, challenging both artists and audiences to feel and think. Recent appointments include Associate Professor of Choral Music and Director of Choral Activities at the University of Hartford's The Hartt School and Resident Conductor with the Handel and Haydn Society.

Ensembles under Trecek-King's direction were integral to projects that have won a Pulitzer Prize (Madam White Snake, Zhou Long), received a Grammy (Fantastic Mr. Fox, Boston Modern Orchestra Project), and earned the National Arts and Humanities Youth Program Award from the Presidential Committee on the Arts (Boston Children's Chorus).

WHEN: Saturday, Mar, 11, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. CT

WHERE: South Main Baptist Church 4100 Main St., Houston, TX 77002

COST: Single tickets for the performance range from $10 for students to $40. Seniors and military personnel receive a discount. Tickets can be purchased online here or at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2224983®id=77&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.houstonchamberchoir.org%2Fancestors-dream?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

MORE: There is ample parking in the church lot. Seating is first come, first served.