Houston Chamber Choir Names Ashley Stouffer Executive Director

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The Grammy Award-winning Houston Chamber Choir has appointed Ashley Stouffer as its new Executive Director. Stouffer, who joined the organization in 2024 as Director of Operations, will oversee day-to-day operations, including administration, marketing and communications, development, and finance. Artistic Director Dr. Betsy Cook Weber will continue to lead the Choir’s artistic vision and programming.

“I am elated that Ashley has agreed to take on this vital leadership role with the Houston Chamber Choir,” says Weber. “She has already proven herself to be an invaluable member of our team through her exceptional operational expertise and passion for the choral arts. Under Ashley’s leadership, I know the Houston Chamber Choir will continue to build on the strong foundation laid by Brian Miller, who served as our Executive Director for four years.”

“It’s an honor to step into this new role with an organization that exemplifies artistic excellence, values collaboration, and is deeply committed to inspiring the next generation of musicians through meaningful educational initiatives,” says Stouffer. “I look forward to expanding the remarkable legacy established by founder Robert Simpson, Artistic Director Betsy Cook Weber, and my predecessor, Brian Miller, who worked closely with me to ensure continuity and a smooth transition.”

Miller recently was appointed Director of Orchestra Personnel at the Houston Symphony. His connection to the Houston Chamber Choir will continue this season, as members of the Houston Symphony join the Choir for its opening concert, “Spirit Moving Over Chaos,” on Saturday, September 12, at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church. This is the third year for the Choir’s collaboration with the Houston Symphony.

“The Houston Chamber Choir is extremely grateful for Brian’s leadership, which, among many other milestones, included the establishment and growth of our Endowment. We are thrilled that we’ll continue to see him at future concerts,” says Stouffer.

“Brian’s impact on the Houston Chamber Choir and the Greater Houston arts community has been tremendous,” says Weber. “He built thoughtfully on the Choir’s strong foundation, guiding the organization through an important artistic transition while cultivating and deepening relationships with collaborative artists and arts organizations. I know Ashley will continue that work.”

Before transitioning to arts administration, Stouffer spent a decade in education, mentoring student teachers, developing districtwide educational resources, and teaching approximately 3,000 students. In 2020, she was named Cypress-Fairbanks ISD Elementary Teacher of the Year and served as the district’s representative for Region 4.

A native Houstonian, Stouffer graduated summa cum laude from the University of Houston with bachelor’s degrees in Vocal Performance and Music Education. She also participated in the Houston Grand Opera Bauer Family High School Voice Studio.

While at the University of Houston, Stouffer performed in productions at Moores Opera House, was selected as a Student Conductor for the Texas Choral Directors Association Convention and competed internationally with the Concert Chorale. After graduating, she sang with the Houston Symphony Chorus for five seasons.

Outside of work, Stouffer enjoys building LEGO sets, reading, and spending time with her husband, Jason, and their sons, Finn and Zach.



Photo Credit: Jeff Grass Photography

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