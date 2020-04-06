Grand 1894 Opera House Will Reopen (Someday) Due to 'Healthy Endowment'

While the Grand 1984 Opera House in Galveston has had to cancel many performances due to the current health crisis, the theatre is in no danger of shutting down altogether.

According to The Houston Chronicle's Preview, thanks to an endowment, the show will someday go on at the historic house.

"We are blessed in having a healthy endowment; and, for whatever reason, because we've had some good years and we've had some good pluses [box offices], we have some reserves," said Maureen Patton, the Grand's executive director.

"My concern is to keep my staff whole and intact, and make sure that they are taken care of," she says. "But we'll do fine."

With no performances, Patton must no longer pay out artist's fees, but those will bounce to another quarter if the shows reschedule. She also does not have to pay show-specific contract labor.

Patton believes that the theatre is good at handling disasters, due to its experience bouncing back from hurricanes.

"I won't say we're used to dealing with hurricanes, but we certainly have a little more experience dealing with hurricanes than we do this kind of a situation," Patton says.

Despite the gloomy outlook the future has at the moment for many theatres that have been forced to temporarily close, Patton has faith.

"This island has such resiliency in so many ways, and the arts I think have that same resiliency just generally," Patton says. "So I look at this latest challenge...and I think we'll find a way to get through this. We'll manage."

Read more on Preview.





Related Articles Shows View More Houston Stories

More Hot Stories For You