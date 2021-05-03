GODSPELL Will Be Performed By Moore Vision Entertainment Next Weekend

Moore Vision Entertainment will present the Tony-nominated musical GODSPELL, Directed by Sloane Teagle with Choreography by Monroe Moore and Musical Direction by Tikisha Santiago.

In this timeless tale of building a community, friendship, loyalty, and love, a small group of disciples helps Jesus tell a variety of parables through song, dance, and a heaping dose of humor. Boasting a score with chart-topping songs by Stephen Schwartz (Wicked), including Billboard chart's pop single hit "Day by Day," GODSPELL is a sensation that continues to touch audiences!

This new production of GODSPELL is heavily inspired by the "peace and love" culture of the 1970s but its themes are still applicable today, producer Moore adds. "New York City in 1971 was ripe and ready for a show like GODSPELL to come in and speak about love, acceptance and community - 2021 could use the exact same lessons. We are drawing from a lot of current issues and themes of our time to spread a message of joy, love and acceptance to all."

Moore Vision Entertainment will present the show live on stage May 13 - 16 at the Deluxe Theatre, 3303 Lyons Avenue, Houston Texas 77020. The phenomenal cast of GODSPELL features Jonathan Bynum as Jesus, Justin Morgan Brown as Judas, and the GODSPELL company Maryann Williams, Alric Davis, Trey Morgan Lewis, Matthew Hailey, Clare Keating, Sloane Teagle, Stoo, and Kai Womack. Costume design by Ty Moore, Catherine Thomas serves as Assistant Director and Kelly Hammond production stage manager.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.moorevisionentertainment.com or by calling 346-349- 2130. Group discounts (10+) are available by calling 346-349-2130. The box office will be open 30 minutes before shows for walk up tickets. Reduced seating capacity to observe social distancing. All guests must wear a mask.