Firecracker Productions Presents A One Act DOUBLE FEATURE

Firecracker Productions opens The Double Feature Show on February 11th, featuring two one-act plays. The first, Burden of Proof by Cris Eli Blak, followed by Wedding Bash written by Andrew Leeds and Lindsey Kraft. The Double Feature will run at 8pm on Fridays and Saturdays, February 11-26 at Garza Studios.

The Double Feature begins with Burden of Proof about a Black couple in 2016 clashing over the lawyer wife's decision to accept a case defending a White supremacist who has lynched a Black boy. Anita hopes the high-profile case will advance her career, but her husband Lakeith warns her she's being used by her firm because of her skin color. Their domestic strife alternates with Lakeith's classroom lectures on "Native Son," Richard Wright's 1940 novel on the destructive power of systemic racism.

Wedding Bash finishes the show, a comedic story in which Lonny and Dana have returned from their destination wedding in Sedona. Alan and Edi, two of their wedding guests, are now visiting them and talk turns to their memories of the wedding. To Lonny and Dana, it was fabulous but to Alan and Edi, not so much. Their guests end up verbalizing what most of us only think but would never dare say out loud to hilarious effect.

Firecracker Productions is excited to have directors Alric Davis and Kathleen Brown taking the helm of this project. Alric Davis has served as the Founding Artistic Director of The Sankofa Collective and is also a freelance performer, director, theatre critic, and adjunct instructor at TUTS, Stages Repertory Theatre, and HITS Theatre. Kathleen is a director, actor, and arts administrator. She has worked with A.D. Players, Clear Creek Community Theatre, KVPAC, and has self-produced several shows. The Double Feature showcases actors Shundranieka Ross, Terrance Simon, Paige Thomas, Jairo Suarez, Allen Titel, and Micah Obregon.

Double Feature will run Friday and Saturday nights at 8 PM February 11-26 at Garza Studios (241 N Milby St Suite C, Houston, TX 77003). Wedding Bash is produced in arrangement with Concord Theatricals. Tickets on sale February 1 at FirecrackerProductions.org.

Firecracker Productions is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit performing arts organization committed to producing contemporary theatre that is relevant, compelling, and encourages dialogue.