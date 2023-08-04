FOREVER PLAID Returns to Houston From the A.D. Players at the George Theater

Kicking off their 57th Season of Tradition, the A.D. Players at the George Theater has announced their production of Forever Plaid, a much-loved musical that celebrates the male harmony groups of the 1950s and early 1960's. Plaid treads in themes of friendship, commitment to artistic craft, and the realities of mortality. Charming, heart warming, and musically catchy, this show has been entertaining audiences for decades.

On the way to their first big gig, the “Plaids” are broadsided by a school bus and killed instantly. It is at this moment when their lives end that the story of Forever Plaid begins. Will the “Plaids” succeed in their last chance at achieving musical glory, returning from the afterlife for one final show? This deliciously fun musical revue is chock full of classic barbershop quartet harmonies and pitch-perfect melodies.

This season opener is directed by native Texan Joel Sandel, known for his extensive acting career in Houston, having worked at every major theatre company in the Bayou city, and best known for his performance of Robert Kennedy in RFK. He was described by The Houston Chronicle as the "Energizer Bunny of Houston's theater scene". Written by Stuart Ross who also wrote and directed the movie adaption of Forever Plaid. Ross has written over 50 productions throughout the US and Canada, and worked on the hit sitcom Frasier.

The cast includes, Brad Goertz, Scott Clark*, Nick Szoeke*, and Charlie Mechling*.

Music Direction is undertaken by Jonathan Craft and the choreography is in the capable hands of Chesley Krohn. Sound design by Alauna Rubin.

The rest of the production creative team are all part of A.D. Players' full time staff with Hannah E. Smith (Stage Manager), Marissa Marsh (Costume Designer), Hudson Davis (Lighting Designer), Charly Topper (Properties Designer), and Michael Mullins (Scenic Designer).

Forever Plaid will preview at The George Theater Wednesday, September 6th and Thursday, September 7th with the official opening on September 8th. Performances run Wednesdays through Sundays until October 1st.

There will be a relaxed performance for adults impacted by disabilities that may preclude them from fully enjoying a typical performance on September 27th, as well as a student matinee on Wednesday, September 20th at 10:00 AM.

For more information on how to purchase tickets or support A.D. Players, go to their website adplayers.org or call the Box Office at (713) 526-2721.