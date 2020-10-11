Performances take place October 13-25.

Evelyn Rubenstein JCC presents Oh My God by Anat Gov, a filmed production presented in collaboration with Mildred's Umbrella Theatre Company, with the support of the Consulate General to Israel in Houston.

Oh My God, by the late Anat Gov, is a dark comedy that explores what could happen if God walked into a therapist's office. Ella, a psychotherapist with problems of her own, has a turbulent relationship with God. Imagine her skepticism, anger and fear when God chooses her, insisting she help him solve his problems in just one hour.

Directed by Amelia Rico, and filmed by Ricornel Productions, OH MY GOD features Sammi Sicinski and Rhett Martinez, reprising their roles from the 2019 reading performance.

Book tickets at https://erjcchouston.secure.force.com/ticket/#/instances/a0Ff400000JthAbEAJ.

