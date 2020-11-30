ENOUGH: Plays to End Gun Violence Nationwide Reading Premieres in Multiple Cities

Mildred's Umbrella Theater Company has announced its participation in the Nationwide Reading of the seven winning plays of #ENOUGH: Plays to End Gun Violence, a national short play competition for middle and high school students. On December 14, 2020 at 7pm -- the 8-year remembrance of the shootings at Sandy Hook -- the winning titles will be performed at Mildred's Umbrella and over 50 other theatres and schools across the country and abroad.

A panel of nationally-recognized dramatists - Lauren Gunderson, Academy Award winner Tarell Alvin McCraney, Pulitzer Prize winner Robert Schenkkan, Tony Award winner David Henry Hwang, and Karen Zacarías - selected the plays out of 184 submissions from twenty-three states and three countries in #ENOUGH's call for teens to write 10-minute plays that confront the issue of gun violence.

The plays - all written by high school students (all young women) - tackle gun violence through different lenses, from the threat of and anxiety over school shootings, police shooting, community violence, race, and gun culture in American history.

#ENOUGH has made the plays available for free to schools, theatres, and community organizations to stage a reading of them, either virtually or in-person where possible, and follow that reading with a post-show discussion on gun violence that's specific to their community.

"We can't talk about gun violence in America only in the aftermath of the most tragic incidents," says Michael Cotey, producer of #ENOUGH, "Through the Nationwide Reading we're allowing every community to create the space and address the impact of gun violence now."

Any donations we receive for this performance will be donated to Texas Gun Sense, an organization that advocates for common sense, evidence-based policies to reduce gun injuries and deaths.

https://www.txgunsense.org

More details on all seven winning playwrights, including bios and headshots, and their plays, can be found online here. The plays can be viewed on our Facebook page at 7pm on December 14. https://www.facebook.com/MildredsUmbrella

About #ENOUGH: Plays to End Gun Violence: #ENOUGH: Plays to End Gun Violence is a theatre activism campaign launched by Michael Cotey in 2019. #ENOUGH strives to spark critical conversations and incite meaningful action in communities across the country on the issue of gun violence through the creation of new works of theatre by teens. # ENOUGH's mission is to promote playwriting as a tool of self-expression and social change, harnessing this generation's spirit of activism and providing a platform for America's playwrights of tomorrow to discover and develop their voices today. enoughplays.com

