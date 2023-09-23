Dirt Dogs Theatre Co. to Open Season 8 With THE BIRDS

Trust hangs by a thread while the relentless fury of nature collides with human survival in the Dirt Dogs Theatre Co. (DDTCo.) highly anticipated season opener, The Birds. Daphne Du Maurier's 1952 short story, and the basis for Alfred Hitchcock's classic film, is adapted by Conor McPherson and becomes a gripping and unsettling look at human nature in the face of societal collapse.

ABOUT THE PLAY

When a relentless and deadly slew of birds begins attacking humanity, strangers Nat and Diane find themselves trying to survive together in an isolated cabin. Soon after, the young and attractive Julia arrives looking for shelter, bringing with her suspicion and distrust. When the duo becomes a trio, paranoia takes hold revealing an inside threat that rivals that of the murderous birds on the outside.

ABOUT THE PLAYWRIGHT

Conor McPherson was born in Dublin in 1971. He attended the University College in Dublin, where he began to write and direct. His plays include Rum & Vodka, The Good Thief, This Lime Tree Bower, St. Nicholas, The Weir (Olivier Award, Best Play), Dublin Carol, Port Authority, Shining City (Tony Award nomination, Best Play), and The Seafarer. Film work includes I Went Down, Saltwater, Samuel Beckett's Endgame, and The Actors. Other awards include the George Devine Award; Critics' Circle Award; Evening Standard Award; Meyer Whitworth Award; Stewart Parker Award; two Irish Film & Television Academy Best Screenplay Awards; CICAE Best Film Award, Berlin Film Festival (Saltwater); Best Film and Best Screenplay Awards, San Sebastian Film Festival (I Went Down).

ABOUT THE DIRECTOR

The Birds is directed by Curtis Barber, who directed the DDTCo. Season 7 production of Misery and the Season 6 production of The Revolutionists. In addition, he directed Corner Store, Sunny, and The Unknown in the annual Student Playwright Festival, performed in Talk Radio and serves as DDTCo.'s Artistic Associate. “Curtis Barber brings a unique approach to the stage, turning stories into experiences,” says Artistic Director Malinda L. Beckham. “He creates moments that accumulate into something surprising.”

Beckham serves as the show's costume and set decorator. The remaining creative team includes Santiago Sepeda (scenic design), Ian Evans (lighting design), Trevor B. Cone (sound design), Mark Lewis (production manager), Barbara Alicea-Aponte (production stage manager) and Addison Antonoff (assistant stage manager).

The production features Carl Masterson as Tierney, Jeff Featherston as Nat, Jenna Morris as Diane, and Olivia Knight as Julia.

Approximate run time is 80 minutes (no intermission).

ABOUT DIRT DOGS THEATRE CO.

Dirt Dogs Theatre Co. creates multi-faceted theatrical productions that enrich and entertain audiences, inspire artists, and honor playwrights. It was established in 2015 by Houston theatre veterans, Trevor B. Cone, Malinda L. Beckham, and John Baker. Dirt Dogs collaborates with Houston artists and playwrights to provide an opportunity for new works to be seen, and previously produced ones to breathe new life. www.dirtdogstheatre.org.