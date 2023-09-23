Dirt Dogs Theatre Co. to Open Season 8 With THE BIRDS

Performances run Oct 20–Nov 4, 2023.

By: Sep. 23, 2023

POPULAR

New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Photo 1 New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG On Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE Photo 4 Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE

Dirt Dogs Theatre Co. to Open Season 8 With THE BIRDS

Trust hangs by a thread while the relentless fury of nature collides with human survival in the Dirt Dogs Theatre Co. (DDTCo.) highly anticipated season opener, The Birds. Daphne Du Maurier's 1952 short story, and the basis for Alfred Hitchcock's classic film, is adapted by Conor McPherson and becomes a gripping and unsettling look at human nature in the face of societal collapse.

ABOUT THE PLAY

When a relentless and deadly slew of birds begins attacking humanity, strangers Nat and Diane find themselves trying to survive together in an isolated cabin. Soon after, the young and attractive Julia arrives looking for shelter, bringing with her suspicion and distrust. When the duo becomes a trio, paranoia takes hold revealing an inside threat that rivals that of the murderous birds on the outside. 

ABOUT THE PLAYWRIGHT

Conor McPherson was born in Dublin in 1971. He attended the University College in Dublin, where he began to write and direct. His plays include Rum & Vodka, The Good Thief, This Lime Tree Bower, St. Nicholas, The Weir (Olivier Award, Best Play), Dublin Carol, Port Authority, Shining City (Tony Award nomination, Best Play), and The Seafarer. Film work includes I Went Down, Saltwater, Samuel Beckett's Endgame, and The Actors. Other awards include the George Devine Award; Critics' Circle Award; Evening Standard Award; Meyer Whitworth Award; Stewart Parker Award; two Irish Film & Television Academy Best Screenplay Awards; CICAE Best Film Award, Berlin Film Festival (Saltwater); Best Film and Best Screenplay Awards, San Sebastian Film Festival (I Went Down).

ABOUT THE DIRECTOR

The Birds is directed by Curtis Barber, who directed the DDTCo. Season 7 production of Misery and the Season 6 production of The Revolutionists. In addition, he directed Corner Store, Sunny, and The Unknown in the annual Student Playwright Festival, performed in Talk Radio and serves as DDTCo.'s Artistic Associate. “Curtis Barber brings a unique approach to the stage, turning stories into experiences,” says Artistic Director Malinda L. Beckham. “He creates moments that accumulate into something surprising.”

Beckham serves as the show's costume and set decorator. The remaining creative team includes Santiago Sepeda (scenic design), Ian Evans (lighting design), Trevor B. Cone (sound design), Mark Lewis (production manager), Barbara Alicea-Aponte (production stage manager) and Addison Antonoff (assistant stage manager).

The production features Carl Masterson as Tierney, Jeff Featherston as Nat, Jenna Morris as Diane, and Olivia Knight as Julia.

Approximate run time is 80 minutes (no intermission).

ABOUT DIRT DOGS THEATRE CO.

Dirt Dogs Theatre Co. creates multi-faceted theatrical productions that enrich and entertain audiences, inspire artists, and honor playwrights. It was established in 2015 by Houston theatre veterans, Trevor B. Cone, Malinda L. Beckham, and John Baker. Dirt Dogs collaborates with Houston artists and playwrights to provide an opportunity for new works to be seen, and previously produced ones to breathe new life. www.dirtdogstheatre.org.




RELATED STORIES - Houston

1
Alley Theatre Launches Yo Soy Houston Mariachi Community Project Photo
Alley Theatre Launches Yo Soy Houston Mariachi Community Project

Alley Theatre has announced the Yo Soy Houston Mariachi community project. El Zócalo’s Yo Soy Houston Mariachi provides Alley Theatre audiences with a unique and vibrant pre-show experience that warmly welcomes Houston's Mariachi community into the captivating world of American Mariachi. Learn more about the project here!

2
Houston Grand Opera Opens the 2023-24 Season With INTELLIGENCE Photo
Houston Grand Opera Opens the 2023-24 Season With INTELLIGENCE

On October 20, 2023, Houston Grand Opera (HGO) will launch its new season with a company-commissioned world premiere, the new American epic Intelligence, produced in collaboration with the Urban Bush Women. Learn more about the upcoming performance here!

3
IM NOT A COMEDIAN… IM LENNY BRUCE Makes Houston Premiere in October Photo
I'M NOT A COMEDIAN… I'M LENNY BRUCE Makes Houston Premiere in October

The Evelyn Rubenstein Jewish Community Center will present a two-run limited engagement of “I'M NOT A COMEDIAN… I'M LENNY BRUCE” starring critically-acclaimed actor Ronnie Marmo. Learn more about the play and how to get tickets here!

4
Review: THE LARAMIE PROJECT at THEATRE SUBURBIA Photo
Review: THE LARAMIE PROJECT at THEATRE SUBURBIA

They have a mix of genders, races, and experience levels to work with. The result is what community theater is all about, a perfect blend of people coming together for a common cause. You can feel their love of the piece and each other radiating from the stage. This is why people adore and do community theater.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Photos & See Alexa Meade's Fifth Avenue Portrait Collection Video
Photos & See Alexa Meade's Fifth Avenue Portrait Collection
Meet the New Stars of HADESTOWN- Betty Who, Phillip Boykin and Solea Pfeiffer Video
Meet the New Stars of HADESTOWN- Betty Who, Phillip Boykin and Solea Pfeiffer
Flashback: Backstage at THE BOOK OF MORMON with Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Video
Flashback: Backstage at THE BOOK OF MORMON with Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells
View all Videos

Houston SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Rudder Theatre Complex [Rudder Auditorium] (6/25-6/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Gator Conspiracy
Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston (1/18-1/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Laramie Project
Theatre Suburbia (9/15-10/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mean Girls (Non-Equity)
Lutcher Theater (11/04-11/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Doll's House, Part 2
Theatre Southwest (9/15-9/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Vincent
Midtown arts (12/24-12/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# NUNSENSE
MVE/BBYMT Studio Theatre (9/28-10/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# L'enfant/ Monsieur
Moores Opera House (10/26-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Girl From the North Country
Hobby Center for the Performing Arts (4/30-5/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Addams Family
Alvin Community College Theatre (10/21-10/29)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You