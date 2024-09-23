Dirt Dogs Theatre Co. Presents RACE This October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



In its first production Season 9, Dirt Dogs Theatre Co. (DDTCo.) is presenting Race, a play that delves into the legal system and its inherent biases. It's a bold, unapologetic exploration of racial politics written by David Mamet and directed by Malinda L. Beckham.

ABOUT THE PLAY

When a wealthy white businessman is accused of the sexual assault of a black woman with whom he has had prior relations, he employs a multicultural law firm to defend him. As the legal team examines the case, the evidence raises questions about race in America.

The play features four diverse characters, each rooted in their own experiences, as they pursue a shared goal where truth is not the concern. Through this pursuit, we come to understand that our worldview is shaped by our personal struggles and experiences which are deeply influenced by race, gender, and privilege.

ABOUT THE PLAYWRIGHT

David Mamet, Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright, is known for Glengarry Glen Ross, American Buffalo, Speed-the-Plow, and Oleanna. His work explores power, authority, and moral conflict. Mamet's films include House of Games, The Spanish Prisoner, and Homicide. He also wrote The Postman Always Rings Twice and The Untouchables. His books include True & False and Three Uses of the Knife. Glengarry Glen Ross won a Tony Award for Best Revival in 2005 and is being produced on Broadway again in 2025.

ABOUT THE DIRECTOR

Malinda L. Beckham, artistic director for Dirt Dogs Theatre Co., takes the helm as director of Race. Beckham directed The Pillowman, Coyote on a Fence, A Steady Rain (in 2016 and 2022), The Boundary (world premiere), Glengarry Glen Ross, The Exonerated, the streaming production of Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992, and co-directed A Lie of the Mind.

Race features Jay Sullivan as Jack, Andraes Hunt as Henry, Ashlyn Evans as Susan, and Aaron Alford as Charles. Scenic design is by Mark Lewis and Malinda L Beckham who is also designing the costumes. Lighting is by John Baker. Trevor B. Cone is the production manager and provides sound design. Barbara Alicea-Aponte is the assistant director and production stage manager.

Comments