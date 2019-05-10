Dirt Dogs Theatre Co. Announces Season 4

Dirt Dogs Theatre Co. (DDTCo.) proudly presents its Season 4 lineup for 2019-2020. The season opens with a very human look at race relations in America with the regional premiere of White Guy on the Bus by Bruce Graham. Following, is another regional premiere, the unrelenting tragedy, The Dead Eye Boy by Angus MacLachlan. Season 4 concludes with the political drama, Farragut North by House of Cards creator, Beau Willimon. All productions will be performed at MATCH in Midtown Houston.

White Guy on the Bus

Written by: Bruce Graham

Directed by: Ron Jones

Regional Premiere

Performance dates: Aug 23 - Sept 7, 2019

Not everything is black and white. Moral boundaries are crossed and motivations of money, justice, and revenge lead to unexpected turns in White Guy on the Bus by Bruce Graham. A wealthy white businessman befriends a struggling black mother on a city bus and challenges her integrity. Just how far will the haves and the have-nots go to claim their power?

The Dead Eye Boy

Written by: Angus MacLachlan

Directed by: Bonnie Hewett

Regional Premiere

Performance dates: Feb 21 - March 7, 2020

Shirley-Diane sees her teenage son, Soren, as a painful reminder of her past. Her ex-con boyfriend, Billy, sees Soren as a reflection of his own childhood. As Billy tries to help the troubled boy, the dysfunction of hard-core addiction and manipulation blur the lines of control and love between the three. The Dead Eye Boy playwright, Angus MacLachlan is the award-winning of screenwriter of the critically acclaimed film Junebug.

FARRAGUT NORTH

Written by: Beau Willimon

Directed by: Malinda L. Beckham

Performance dates: May 22 - June 6, 2020

Stephen Bellamy is a wunderkind press secretary for a tight presidential primary race who has built a career that men twice his age would envy. But Stephen's meteoric rise falls prey to the backroom politics of more seasoned operatives. With the backdrop of the 2020 presidential election, Farragut North by House of Cards creator Beau Willimon, is a timely story about the lust for power and the price one will pay to achieve it.

Dirt Dogs Theatre Co. creates multi-faceted theatrical productions that enrich and entertain audiences, inspire artists, and honor playwrights. It was established in 2015 by Houston theatre veterans, Trevor B. Cone, Malinda L. Beckham, and John Baker. Dirt Dogs collaborates with Houston artists and playwrights to provide an opportunity for new works to be seen, and previously produced ones to breathe new life. www.dirtdogstheatre.org.





