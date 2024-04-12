DRIVING MISS DAISY Comes to The George Theater Next Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Driving Miss Daisy is a classic story that has resonated with many audiences over time. This heartfelt story takes us on a journey through meaningful friendship and the power of human connection, despite our differences. Through Daisy and Hoke’s friendship we can take away how to change our personal biases and prejudices towards others. We hope that audiences will enjoy a night of laughing, smiling, and thinking about their own beautiful friendships that they cherish, as well as leave with a reminder that we are all called to love God and love each other.

Deep in the heart of Georgia. 1948. Having recently demolished another car, the aging Daisy Werthan, a Jewish woman, must rely on the services of a chauffeur to help her get around. Her son hires Hoke, a thoughtful and good-natured Black man to do the job. Daisy is obstinate and refuses to let Hoke drive her. But in a series of absorbing interactions spanning twenty-five years, Miss Daisy slowly relents and the two become friends and pillars of support for one another, united by the racism and anti-Semitism that permeates their everyday lives.

This production of a Pulitzer Prize winning play is directed by Alice M. Gatling who was just seen this season in Steel Magnolias as the role of M’Lynn Eatenton, as well as various other projects in the Houston area. Written by Alfred Uhry, an American playwright and screenwriter who has also received an Academy Award and two Tony Awards.

The cast includes Patty Tuel Bailey, a dear friend of ours who worked with A.D. Players for 48 years. She is so excited to return to the stage, especially after understudying this role for her friend and our founder, Jeanette Clift George. Alex Morris will make his debut on the A.D. Players stage, but Houston audiences might have seen him recently in The Piano Lesson at The Ensemble Theatre. Also, making a return to the stage is another dear friend, Chip Simmons, who has acted and directed in various productions with A.D. Players for the past 25 years.

The rest of the production creative team includes Stephanie Britton (Stage manager), Samantha Patterson (Costume Designer), David Gipson (Lighting Designer), Charly Topper (Properties Designer), Chad Arrington (Scenic Designer), and Mark Lewis (Sound Designer). The production crew is rounded out by Logan Butcher (Production Assistant), Josh Arvizo (Light Board Operator), Alauna Rubin (Sound Board Operator), Brandon Patterson (Backstage Audio Technician).

Driving Miss Daisy will preview at The George Theater Wednesday, April 17th and Thursday, April 18th, with the official opening on April 19th. Performances run Wednesdays through Sundays until May 12th.

For more information on how to purchase tickets or support A.D. Players, go to their website adplayers.org or call the Box Office at (713) 526-2721.