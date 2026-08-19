DISNEY ON ICE PRESENTS MAGIC IN THE STARS to Skate Into Houston

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Disney On Ice presents Magic in the Stars visits Reliant Stadium from November 12-15.

Join a magical journey with Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, Donald, and Daisy through timeless tales and today's favorites. The adventure begins when the North Star shines brightly and descends upon Jiminy Cricket as he welcomes and reminds the audience that the most fantastic, magical things can happen, and it all starts with a wish.

Pursue your dreams with Tiana, from The Princess and the Frog, as she strives to make her wish of opening a restaurant come true. Discover the power of three wishes with Aladdin when he finds a magic lamp in the Cave of Wonders. Reminisce with Cinderella, Snow White, Belle, and Rapunzel as they remind us to never stop wishing and dreaming.

Watch as Raya from Raya and the Last Dragon ascends into the air, lifting the show to higher heights as the strong warrior performs an aerial acro-pole routine. Then journey to Rosas, the kingdom of wishes, to meet optimistic and sharp-witted Asha. She makes an impassioned plea to the stars, which is answered by a cosmic force, a little ball of boundless energy named Star. Together they face the most formidable of foes to save her community and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen.

Escape “Into the Unknown” with Elsa and Anna from Frozen 2, hit the road with Disney and Pixar's Lightning McQueen and Tow Mater as they cruise on the ice to “Life Is A Highway,” and reconnect with Toy Story's Buzz Lightyear, Woody, Jessie, Rex, and Hamm. Travel to the mountains of Colombia where the Madrigal family lives, unlock the magic in the family's casita, and discover why “We Don't Talk About Bruno.” Set sail with Moana on her canoe into the open ocean, to witness her encourage Te Kā to “Know Who You Are” and transform into Te Fiti.

Disney On Ice Preferred Customers can purchase advance tickets starting today to get the best seats available before tickets go on-sale to the public on Tuesday, August 25. Fans can still sign up to become a Disney On IcePreferred Customer and get exclusive access to the pre-sale offer code.

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