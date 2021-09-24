DARWIN IN MALIBU Comes to Main Street Theater

Main Street Theater (MST) opens its 46th Season with the regional premiere of Darwin in Malibu by Crispin Whittell.

"It was really fun to write," shares Whittell. "It's about ideas and the importance of ideas, how fundamental it is to humanity to be able to have differing ideas out there at the same time and still have a harmonious society." MST Founding Artistic Director Rebecca Greene Udden directs the production. The cast is Rutherford Cravens, David Harlan, Mai Le, and Joel Sandel.

Opening night is Saturday, October 2 at 7:30pm, and the production runs through October 24 at MST - Rice Village, 2540 Times Blvd. Performances are Thursdays - Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 3pm. Tickets are $36 - $55, depending on date, section, and availability. All tickets are on sale via phone at 713.524.6706 or online at MainStreetTheater.com. Please visit www.MainStreetTheater.com for Main Street's COVID-19 safety protocols.

Main Street will also be streaming the production beginning shortly after the in-person opening. Visit www.MainStreetTheater.com for the latest details.

Darwin in Malibu

Recommended for audiences 15 and older.

Malibu, California. The afterlife. Charles Darwin ('the Devil's Chaplain') is hanging out at a beach house overlooking the Pacific with a girl young enough to be his daughter. His peace is rudely disrupted when his old friend Thomas Huxley ('the Devil's Disciple') washes up on the beach, closely followed by the Bishop of Oxford, Samuel Wilberforce. These three find themselves entangled in an enthralling and thought-provoking comedy about God and science.

Part of the Art Series Post-Show Discussion

MST launches its 9th season of its Part of the Art Series, free opportunities for audiences to engage with MST's work in new ways. Audience members are encouraged to attend MST's Part of the Art Series free post-show discussions:

October 3: Dr. John Lienhard, Following the matinee, John Lienhard, originator of "The Engines of Our Ingenuity" and Prof. Emeritus of Engineering and of History at the University of Houston, will give a post-show talk followed by an open discussion with the artists and audience.

October 10: Prof. Scott Solomon, evolutionary biologist, Rice University, will give a post-show talk about Darwin "the man," followed by an open discussion with the artists and audience.

October 17: Following the matinee, join MST for a discussion with playwright Crispin Whittell. The discussion will be at the theater but the playwright will be on Zoom, as he is in England!