Czech Center Museum to Present Its Annual Holiday Market

With the holiday season rapidly approaching, the Czech Center Museum Houston has announced that its annual Czech Holiday Market will be held on December 5th and 19th, 11 AM to 5 PM.

The Holiday Market will have beautiful items such as hand-painted Christmas eggs, recipe and children's books, Czech crystal, and much more from the Czech Republic for that perfect gift. This yearwill also feature a Country Store! The Country Store will be selling homemade Czech favorites such as strudels, poppy seed rolls, egg noodles, canned pickles, and so much more!

As in previous years, we will celebrate the Czech Advent tradition of Svatý Mikuláš. This tradition has been followed since the CCMH began hosting the Market. St. Nicholas, the anděl (angel), and the čert (devil) will be with us at the Market. In the Czech Republic, this celebration usually occurs on December 5th, the day before St. Nicholas Day. The costumed trio asks children about their behavior throughout the year and rewards good children with treats.

Admission to the Holiday Market is free. Valet parking is available. We request that you register before your visit so that we can remain in compliance with current COVID-19 recommendations.

Register. For complete details about the concert event, holiday raffle, and online auction, please visit their website or call 713-528-2060.

